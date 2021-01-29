General Hospital spoilers for next week: Sam owes Dante, Chillow share a moment, and Sonny questions who he is

Sam feels indebted to Dante after Alexis nearly killed him. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week reveal that February sweeps are coming in hot.

This week’s episodes have set up some interesting events that will continue to unravel as the show plays out.

From the mystery about Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) daughter to when Sonny (Maurice Benard) will return home, there are so many different angles and secrets to explore.

And, with Peter (Wes Ramsey) exposing Franco’s (Roger Howarth) tumor, there’s even more intense moments coming up.

After February sweeps, Port Charles may never be the same.

Sonny questions who he really is

Phyllis Caulfield (Joyce Guy) is sticking her neck out for Sonny, who is now going by Mike as he has no idea who he really is.

The amnesia is starting to have him question who he really is, especially as Phyllis mentioned he may be experiencing an episode of mania. Sonny is bipolar, and without his meds, things can get pretty dicey.

By the end of next week, things will be in motion for Sonny’s funeral. Jason (Steve Burton) has already promised Carly (Laura Wright) that he would protect them to ensure things would be safe.

This is also the reason that Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) is seen back onscreen on February 8. She missed Mike’s (Max Gail) death, but having her not return to Sonny’s fake death would be a little too much.

Sam feels she owes Dante

After watching her mother inject Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) with something while trying to attack Franco, Sam (Kelly Monaco) feels she owes him.

Look for her to spend time with him next week. General Hospital spoilers have hinted the two grow close, but just how close remains to be seen.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) will also drop by to see Dante. They are both missing Lulu (Emme Rylan) and that is something they both need each other to handle. She is rattled when she learns what happened to him, and seeing him and making sure he is okay is at the top of her list.

Chillow reconciliation?

By the end of the week, Chase (Josh Swickard) is going to declare his love to Willow (Katelyn MacMullen). Will she accept it at face value, or will she decide to stew on her feelings more than she already has?

Viewers have been teased with this couple, and now, there is hope for a resolution. Love is in the air for February sweeps, but will Chase and Willow get to partake, or will they walk away from their chance at true love?

The unraveling of Peter August

Spoilers tease that Anna (Finola Hughes) may be close to figuring out what Peter is hiding by the end of the week.

She has been his champion, but will that change? Maxie is about to marry him, and if she is in danger, will that be enough for Anna to take action?

February sweeps will be intense. Be sure to tune in daily to see how everything plays out.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.