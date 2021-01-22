General Hospital’s Kirsten Storms is not pregnant despite fan speculation

General Hospital fans have been wondering about Maxie and whether her portrayer, Kirsten Storms, is pregnant in real life.

Whenever Maxie appears in scenes, there is always chatter about her wardrobe. From asking about why she is sometimes styled on the frumpy side to wondering if she put on some weight, sometimes the soap fans can be a tough crowd.

This is the second pregnancy for Maxie Jones. Back when she was pregnant with Nathan’s (Ryan Paevey) baby, Kirsten got the same type of questions. Viewers wondered if she was pregnant in real life too, and not just on the show.

Fast forward two years, and here we are again.

Is Kirsten Storms pregnant in real life?

As Maxie and Peter (Wes Ramsey) embark on their life as soon-to-be parents to a baby girl, the same cannot be said for Kirsten Storms.

She is not expecting a baby in real life. In fact, she shared a photo on Instagram and made it known that she was back at work at General Hospital and would be putting on her “FAKE” pregnancy belly and getting into that wardrobe.

Clearly, the questions about whether she is expecting in real life or had put on weight were starting to wear on her. In the photo, it was clear that Kirsten still looks as amazing as ever, and her taste in fashion is on point.

What’s happening for Maxie on General Hospital?

With February sweeps ahead, Maxie is going to be caught in the crossfire as her fiance is the target of both Jason (Steve Burton) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna).

Peter is the villain who continues to skate away. General Hospital viewers are ready for him to get his comeuppance, though when that will happen remains to be seen.

Now that Maxie is expecting his child, several people are advising against going after him. Anna (Finola Hughes) wants to protect him, and with Jason and Dante on the case, her time is running out.

Maxie will be the one who gets hurts. With everything that has happened in her life, a happily ever after may be harder for her to get than anyone had anticipated.

For now, Kirsten Storms is playing a pregnant Maxie Jones. She is not expecting a baby in real life, though she does have a daughter, Harper Rose, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Brandon Barash.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.