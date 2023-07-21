General Hospital spoilers for next week: Portia offers support, Sasha gets news, and Nina spends time with Willow

General Hospital spoilers tease next week will be filled with twists and turns as July sweeps wrap up on the ABC soap.

The situation with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Cody (Josh Kelly) is a mess due to greed.

The sisterly dynamic between Molly (Brooke Anne Smith) and Kristina (Kate Mansi) will be explored more next week.

Several of the Austin (Roger Howarth) puzzle pieces are starting to fit together, and with Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) suspicions piqued, that spells trouble.

Port Charles has been slammed with a series of unfortunate events, and it appears that will continue for the foreseeable future.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Curtis’ challenges

The bullet Curtis (Donnell Turner) took in the back may have done more damage than they thought.

He couldn’t feel his legs, and he appeared to get angry, knowing that no one was particularly shocked to learn that.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Portia’s (Brook Kerr) bedside manner is tested as she tries to comfort someone. It’s pretty clear that someone is her husband.

Later in the week, she will confide in Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) about what’s happening between her and Curtis. The two have gotten close, and this friendship seems to benefit both women.

And speaking of Elizabeth, look for her and Finn (Michael Easton) to give things another shot.

Sasha’s situation gets worse

As Sasha spiraled out of control this week, things won’t be any better next week.

Spoilers say Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) delivers some bad news, presumably to Sasha. The latest incident where she stabbed Cody likely sealed her fate with the guardianship.

This situation got so out of control because Gladys wanted to ensure she had a steady cash flow, and as long as she remained Sasha’s guardian, she had that. All of this so that she could continue to play in Selina’s (Lydia Look) poker games.

When Gladys’ role in this breakdown is revealed, she better run fast. Sonny isn’t going to take kindly to her being in cahoots with the doctor who prescribed her the meds.

Other Port Charles news

Look for Dex (Evan Hofer) and Joss (Eden McCoy) to spend some time together after he has a particularly interesting week.

There will be more sister time between Molly and Kristina and possibly a conversation about surrogacy.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) will spend time with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) next week on General Hospital. She has wanted this for months, and now, it seems everything she wished for is happening. However, will that still ring true when she runs into Carly (Laura Wright)?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.