General Hospital spoilers: Curtis hangs in the balance and Sasha spirals

General Hospital spoilers tease that the drama in Port Charles will be upped.

Several people hope Curtis (Donnell Turner) will pull through after being shot in the back. His family will continue to hold vigil as they wait for any sign that he is ready to wake up.

Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) will get her comeuppance soon. She has been manipulating the situation with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson), which won’t end well.

The shooter who shot Curtis still hasn’t been identified, but the weapon used was from WSB custody. That complicates things as Anna (Finola Hughes) was the likely target.

As this week brings us closer to the end of July, expect more exciting things to happen.

Here’s what to expect from General Hospital this week.

Curtis’ family holds vigil

The General Hospital preview video shows Curtis’ family waiting for news on his condition.

He almost died during surgery, and he hasn’t woken up yet. There is no way to see how much damage the bullet did without him being awake and alert.

Portia (Brook Kerr), Trina (Tabyana Ali), and TJ (Tajh Bellow) gathered to check on him, and it seems there is good news for the family this week.

In the video, Curtis moves his hand. This is great news and means the road to recovery begins for Curtis.

Sasha loses it

Gladys has been unfairly playing with Sasha’s mental health.

She got spooked when Sasha wanted to end her guardianship because it meant she would lose access to her money. Gladys has been spending too much time at the Savoy playing in Selina’s (Lydia Look) poker games and losing more than she could afford.

Teaming up with a doctor at General Hospital was the solution, and when he adjusted Sasha’s meds after her review, things began to change.

Family and friends noticed a difference in Sasha’s behavior, and the incident with the clothing raised several red flags.

This week on General Hospital, Sasha completely loses it at the Metro Court pool with Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Gladys present.

Once the truth is discovered about Sasha’s meds and Gladys’ role in the situation, she must answer to Sonny (Maurice Benard). Gladys has nothing good in store for her, and we’re hoping this will be her exit from Port Charles.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.