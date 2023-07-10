General Hospital spoilers: Who was shot at the Metro Court?

General Hospital spoilers tense an intense week ahead on the ABC soap.

A lot is happening in Port Charles, and the danger level is soaring with shots fired at the Metro Court.

Friday’s GH left with Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Anna (Finola Hughes) discussing Pikeman.

Something tells us the shots that rang out have everything to do with the arms dealer. After all, there was already one attempt on Sonny’s life.

With so many people packed into the Metro Court pool area, the possibility of someone getting hurt skyrockets. And that’s precisely what happens.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Two targets

After the shots ring out, Sonny and Anna come out unscathed.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) informs them that either could have been the target. We know why Sonny would be a target, but Anna was newly outed as a double agent, thanks to Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy).

He seems to think the final shot was intended for one of them. Will Sonny tell Dante about Pikeman, or will he keep quiet as all this plays out?

Who gets shot on General Hospital?

There is one victim who was hit at the Metro Court.

It wasn’t Sonny, Anna, or Dante, but the rest of the General Hospital preview video gives us a better idea of who it was.

The footage shows Portia (Brook Kerr) looking terrified under the table. She could take cover, but her brother Zeke (Gavin Houston) and Jordan (Tanisha Harper) were also having a moment at the pool. Neither was spotted in the video.

Our best guess is that Curtis (Donnell Turner) may be the one who was shot.

General Hospital spoilers tease TJ (Tajh Bellow) will be called to help with surgery after the shooting. That led to speculation it was someone close to him.

Another clue about it being Curtis in the preview video was when Sonny told Nina (Cynthia Watros) someone was hurt. The look on her face was horrified, and she has a very close relationship with Curtis.

There was also a shot of Trina (Tabyana Ali) wrapped in there too.

With so much happening this week, each day will be a must-watch episode.

Is Curtis the one who took the bullet meant for Sonny or Anna? Will the victim pull through?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.