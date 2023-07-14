General Hospital spoilers for next week: Sasha spirals, Portia has questions, and Sam mediates

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that the drama is far from over when it comes to the Metro Court shooting.

As Port Charles continues to reel over what happened to Curtis (Donnell Turner), the search remains for the shooter and who they were after. It could have been Sonny (Maurice Benard) or Anna (Finola Hughes).

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is in a downward spiral after the incident with the clothing, and it seems damage control is on her list of things to do. She is on a path to destruction thanks to Gladys’ (Bonnie Burroughs) doctor friend.

Meanwhile, Kristina (Kate Mansi) isn’t letting things go where Molly (Holiday Mia Kriegel) and TJ (Tajh Bellow) are concerned. This will cause some sister intervention time, but how will it go down?

Ava (Maura West) and Austin (Roger Howarth) are still on the hook for whatever it is Mason (Nathanyael Grey) wants them to do for the “boss.”

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Sam plays mediator

Kristina is ready to move forward to be Molly and TJ’s surrogate. However, that’s not exactly what Molly wants.

After hearing Kristina talk to Sam (Kelly Monaco) and their mom, Molly has been avoiding her sisters. That won’t stop Kristina from going to Molly with the idea. Or will it?

When Molly confides in Sam, she asks her big sister to help mediate the situation. The infertility struggle is hard for Molly and TJ, and jumping straight into surrogacy wasn’t on their minds.

Sasha continues to backslide

Unbeknownst to her, Sasha is being messed with by her doctor and her mother-in-law.

The issue with shoplifting was dropped, but several of her friends are concerned about her.

The one thing that may work in her favor is that she did tell Maxie (Kirsten Storms) about the new medication she was prescribed.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Maxie will defend one of her friends later in the week. It’s either Sasha or Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton).

Gladys is alarmed, but does it relate to how Sasha reacts to the meds, or is it because she is worried she’ll be connected to Selina (Lydia Look)?

Portia confronts Spencer

With Curtis surviving his surgery, Portia (Brook Kerr) has time to find out where Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) stands with Trina (Tabyana Ali).

She has questions, likely about his relationship with Esme (Avery Pohl) while they are co-parenting together. She’s been pushing Esme to leave town so Spencer may go with her.

Portia doesn’t want Trina with him, but she will have to accept her daughter’s choice at some point.

Meanwhile, Taggert (Real Andrews) stops by to see how Trina is doing after all her stress.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.