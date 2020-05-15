General Hospital spoilers for next week: New episodes end and the custody battle still rages

General Hospital spoilers for next week promise episodes you won’t want to miss! These will be the final new episodes until production can resume.

As the custody battle for Wiley gets going, everything is hanging in the balance.

The stunts of this week will continue to next, and General Hospital viewers won’t know what hit them when they see what happens next.

Michael defends his actions

Marrying Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) was a smart move on Michael’s (Chad Duell) part. The two of them know Wiley better than anyone else, including his previous parents.

Nelle (Chloe Lanier) is going to try and thwart the plan by bringing up how fast their marriage happened. Michael had been dating Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) just days before, and Willow was with Chase (Josh Swickard) for months.

Will she be able to get the court to question his motives?

Spoilers for next week hint that there will be plenty of explanations to go around.

Not only will Michael have to defend himself, but Carly’s (Laura Wright) credibility will come into question. Will this affect the way the custody ruling is handled?

Nelle deserves an Emmy

After arriving late to court, Nelle is going to give the performance of her life.

She is good at manipulation. There has always been a way for her to get what she wants. Nelle is going for the Emmy when she takes the stand, but will it be enough to win her son?

There will be another surprise up her sleeve. What big announcement will Nelle make next week that could change the course of everything?

Other Port Charles happening

While the custody battle may be the biggest thing happening on General Hospital, some other things are going on as well.

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) will give Sonny (Maurice Benard) a warning.

It is likely to do with Cyrus (Jeff Kober), especially with him running around Port Charles. She knows that he has something up his sleeve, but his distraction with Mike (Max Gail) has kept him busy.

After Robert (Tristan Rogers) ended up at Laura’s (Genie Francis) this week, she will worry about him as the days go on. She believes he is fooling himself when it comes to Holly’s (Emma Samms) death.

Will Laura be able to get through to her old pal?

Thursday’s episode will mark the ending of new General Hospital airings. The show attempted to extend original content for as long as possible, but with production shut down since mid-March, there is nothing left to air.

The show decided to follow suit with the other soaps and air encore presentations. Starting the week of May 25, flashback episodes of General Hospital will begin airing for the foreseeable future.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.