General Hospital spoilers for next week: Carly learns Bobbie died, Sonny gets a shocker, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that even though another short week is ahead, the drama is just getting started.

A new year begins, which means more pressure on the people of Port Charles.

Spoilers teased New Year’s Eve would be a doozy, and boy was that an understatement.

As viewers reel from cliffhanger Friday, they must wait a few days until the ABC soap returns after the new year.

Family drama, lies, and secrets are the name of the game as new beginnings are offered to those who need them.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Carly gets news that sends her into a spiral

The moment General Hospital fans have been waiting for is coming next week.

Carly (Laura Wright) gets word that Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) passed away while attempting to settle Luke’s (Anthony Geary) affairs.

This happened because Jacklyn unexpectedly passed away after a short battle with cancer earlier this year.

General Hospital will hold a memorial for Bobbie, and familiar faces will return as the show gives the actress a send-off to remember.

Not only will Carly be affected by the news, but Felicia (Kristina Wagner), Anna (Finola Hughes), and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) will also have strong reactions.

Luckily, Cody (Josh Kelly) is there when Maxie needs someone to lean on.

Esme’s secret

The holiday season brought back Esme’s (Avery Pohl) memory, but only Heather (Alley Mills) knows the truth — until next week.

Spoilers tease that Laura (Genie Francis) feels like something is off with Esme. Could she realize that Ace’s (Clay twins) mom remembers everything that happened before she jumped from Wyndemere and landed with amnesia?

Will Esme choose to leave Ace behind and continue her reign of terror?

Lois almost spills the beans

Lois (Rena Sofer) figured out who called the SEC on Carly and Drew (Cameron Mathison).

That’s right, she knows Nina (Cynthia Watros) is the one behind it all, and she knows Michael (Chad Duell) knows the truth too.

The preview for next week seems to hint that Lois spills the beans, which could turn everything upside down.

Will Lois be the one who takes Nina down after months of secrecy and lies? This would be a twist no one saw coming, but not the payoff many had hoped for.

