General Hospital spoilers for next week: Brando takes a meeting, Ned reveals the truth, and Carly can’t cope

General Hospital spoilers for next week tease an abundance of confrontations and manipulations.

As the storylines gear up for November sweeps in two weeks, there are plenty of twists and turns ahead.

Things in Port Charles aren’t always as they seem. Many schemers are working on for their own benefit, but who will prevail?

A man on the inside

After this week, Brando (Johnny Wactor) is in the prime position to help Sonny (Maurice Benard) to take down Cyrus (Jeff Kober). After watching the two brawl at Mike’s (Max Gail) service, he made a move to recruit the young man.

Next week on General Hospital, Brando takes another meeting with Cyrus. Sonny and Jason (Steve Burton) have concocted a plan, and now, it is time to start.

This will reveal what is happening with the drugs coming through Port Charles and learn about the purpose of Cyrus acquiring the hospital.

Carly is summoned

Even though Nelle (Chloe Lanier) is dead and her body was released to Nina (Cynthia Watros), Carly (Laura Wright) isn’t off the hook.

At the beginning of the week, she will be asked to head down to the PCPD for more questions.

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) already warned her that detectives want to speak with her, but what questions could they have now that Nelle is officially dead?

By the end of the week, Carly will have a hard time putting things behind her.

She has been through a lot over the last several weeks. From Mike’s death to the confrontation with Nelle and watching her fall, things are crashing down on her.

Ned reveals his affair with Alexis

As the guilt eats him alive, Ned (Wally Kurth) confides in Monica (Leslie Charleson) about his one-night stand with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn).

She encourages him to tell the truth, but General Hospital viewers know that the Quartermaines aren’t known for their honesty.

His anger with Olivia (Lisa LoCicer) and her behavior got the best of him. Now, he will be faced with telling his wife the truth or living with the soul-crushing guilt for the rest of his life.

Alexis isn’t doing well, either. She is still bothered by Neil’s (Joe Flanigan) death, and alcohol has become her crutch again.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) knows that something is up with her mother, and next week, Alexis offends her. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Sam will ask Sonny for help, but will it be about getting her mom back on the wagon or something completely different?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.