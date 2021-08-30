General Hospital spoilers: Actions have consequences in Port Charles

“Mike” has questions for Peter on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for the week ahead tease actions have consequences for the good people of Port Charles.

There are several mysteries on the horizon, including Nina (Cynthia Watros) keeping “Mike” (Maurice Benard) in Nixon Falls instead of returning Sonny to his family and Peter (Wes Ramsey) stalking Maxie (Kirsten Storms).

Those who were believed dead have miraculously returned to the land of the living, or rather, they have resurfaced yet again.

‘Mike’ wants answers

As the storyline that has seemingly gone on forever, there was a collective sigh of relief when Peter happened upon Sonny as “Mike” in Nixon Falls. It was a much-needed push forward, and finally, we got there.

This week on General Hospital, “Mike” demands that Peter tells him if he knows who he is. Despite not having memories, his perception of people is still spot on. He knows that Nina’s “friend” knows more about him and his old life than he says.

Finding Drew

In the General Hospital preview video, Anna (Finola Hughes) is seen with Dante (Dominic Zamprogna). She is helping him with the mystery surrounding the possibility that Drew (Cameron Mathison) is alive.

Viewers know he is alive and being held by Peter somewhere. Last week, the nurse he switched out with an impostor to help steal Maxie’s baby was seen. The lady that everyone thought was Chloe Jennings (Kimberly J. Brown) wasn’t, but the real nurse popped up where Drew is being held, and it looks like they will be a team to get out of there.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) knows he is alive, and with Dante and Anna’s help, he will be found. The question that remains is when?

Carly and Jason

As the new mob couple gears up to head the Corinthos organization, things are still awkward.

Carly (Laura Wright) is having a hard time dealing with the reality that she made this mess. Marrying Jason (Steve Burton) isn’t the worst thing that could happen, but it doesn’t feel right for some reason.

Their big day is Friday, September 17, which likely means it will be an event fit for a cliffhanger.

Meanwhile, Jax (Ingo Rademacher) isn’t happy about the danger he thinks Joss (Eden McCoy) is in because of Carly’s choices. However, he is more interested in Nina and her life in Nixon Falls, which could cause issues — especially if he digs deeper into who “Mike” is and rushes to tell his ex-wife her dead husband is alive.

It will be an intense week in Port Charles and one that will enforce that actions have consequences.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.