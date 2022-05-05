Former General Hospital star Steve Burton reveals separation from wife, reveals baby isn’t his

Steve Burton announced his separation from his wife. Pic credit: ABC

Former General Hospital star Steve Burton is speaking out about his personal life.

The soap star generally keeps his personal life private, only sharing photos of his children on social media. Until recently, details about his marriage and relationship with Sheree Burton haven’t been up for public consumption.

With news being revealed that Sheree is expecting her fourth child, Steve had to clear the air to avoid some uncomfortable things that were happening.

Steve Burton announces separation from Sheree Burton

In 1999, Steve Burton married Sheree Gustin. The couple welcomed three children throughout their 23-year marriage, Makena, Jack, and Brooklyn.

The former General Hospital star often shares photos of his children on social media, but it had been a while since he shared anything about his wife, Sheree.

In fact, the last post Steve shared about Sheree was in 2021, and it was a post celebrating her birthday.

Yesterday on his Instagram Story, Steve Burton revealed he and Sheree were separated after she announced she was pregnant with her fourth child, a baby that is not Steve’s.

He wrote, “I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.”

Pic credit: @1steveburton/Instagram

He had to clear things up as a General Hospital Blog captured Sheree’s announcement and assumed Steve was the father of her fourth child.

No details about when the separation happened were revealed, but speculation over social media is running wild.

Steve Burton moves to NBC soap after getting fired from General Hospital

Back in November, Steve Burton was killed off General Hospital after failing to comply with the vaccine mandate imposed by the network. He wasn’t the only actor, though. Ingo Rademacher was also let go for the same reason.

News broke earlier this week that Steve was added to the cast of the Days of our Lives spin-off, Beyond Salem. Details about his role have not yet been revealed, but he joins several fan favorites, including the return of Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell as Hope and Bo Brady.

Steve Burton is no longer a part of General Hospital, but he still has legions of fans standing behind him as he navigates this next chapter of life.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.