Fired General Hospital star Ingo Rademacher speaks out after Steve Burton’s GH announcement

It was only a matter of time before fired General Hospital star Ingo Rademacher spoke out about his lawsuit against ABC/Disney.

He was let go from the ABC soap in 2021 after he failed to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Ingo wasn’t the only one fired, either. Steve Burton was also written off the show because he failed to comply.

However, during the special General Hospital celebration of 60 years on air, it was revealed that Steve was bringing back the character of Jason Morgan.

Just hours after the announcement, Ingo hit Instagram with his video about appealing his lawsuit loss and more information about why he’s doing what he’s doing.

And it seems his feud with Nancy Lee Grahn is still alive.

Despite losing his lawsuit against ABC/Disney initially, Ingo Rademacher is appealing the decision.

In the caption, he referenced Steve Burton’s return, which is unsurprising.

He wrote, in part, “I recorded this on January 1 but hadn’t had time to post it. I say this because the news of Steve Burton coming back on the show was announced today and a big congratulations to him. Also a big thank you to General Hospital for proving me right.”

As Ingo talks, he alleges executives were looking to fire him ahead of the vaccine mandate. During the discovery part of his initial lawsuit, he says it was revealed that emails and text messages were exchanged about having him fired before his contract expired.

He believes this is political and about freedom of speech, not so much about the vaccine mandate and the religious exemption he was denied.

Ingo Rademacher name-drops Nancy Lee Grahn

There is still plenty of contention between former General Hospital co-stars Ingo Rademacher and Nancy Lee Grahn.

Ingo played Jasper Jacks, and Nancy currently plays Alexis Davis. The two shared several scenes over the years, so it was surprising when things got intense between the two off-screen.

In the video above, Ingo named-dropped Nancy as someone who can share political beliefs because she is on the left. He alleges that he was targeted to be fired because he was vocal about his beliefs on the right.

This wasn’t the first time he called out Nancy. He blasted her back when he was fired. It’s something that hasn’t been resolved and likely won’t be.

The former General Hospital star promised there was more to come on his end and teased that the show’s actors, crew members, and executives should hope things don’t go to trial or the emails and text messages would be made public and people would see what was said.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.