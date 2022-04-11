Eric Brady on Days of our Lives: When will the character return to Salem?

Eric’s return to Days will complicate things for Nicole. Pic credit: NBC

Eric Brady on Days of our Lives has fans buzzing after his name was brought up in a recent episode and excitement over his return mounts.

The last time Days viewers saw Eric (Greg Vaughan) was in December when he returned as a priest. Eric came home to perform an exorcism on his mother, Marlena (Deidre Hall).

A few weeks after Eric was on the hit NBC soap opera, news broke that Greg and Eric were returning. The character won’t simply be in town for a hot minute this time around. Eric’s staying in Salem for a while.

When will Eric Brady return to Days of our Lives?

Thanks to Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) mentioning she would marry Eric in her child-like state, viewers were reminded the character was supposed to be back on-screen soon.

Early in March, a promo video revealed Nicole (Arianne Zucker) gets a surprise at the Brady pub. Eric’s suddenly behind the bar taking her order, making fans even more excited for the character’s return.

The wait is finally over this week. Eric appears back on the canvas on Friday, April 15.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal the character comes home and has an awkward exchange with Nicole. It sounds like the scene from the above-mentioned preview video.

Eric’s return comes just as Nicole gave in to her feelings for Rafe (Galen Gering). Nicole and Rafe are finally a couple, but Eric will no doubt complicate things.

What can Days fans expect from Eric’s return?

There’s no question that Salem could use a good priest these days. The devil continues to run wild in the town, with no one the wiser.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) just became devil free, but now his twin sister Allie (Lindsay Arnold) is the possessed one. The switch makes it much easier for the devil to get its hands on Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara’s (Victoria Konefal) baby.

May sweeps are just around the corner, so the devil storyline should be wrapping up soon. Eric will play a pivotal role in Salem finally being rid of the devil. Another exorcism is looming, and Father Eric will undoubtedly be the one to do it.

Besides helping with the devil, what’s next for Eric remains a mystery. His return to the priesthood brings a different layer to the character, who still has feelings for Nicole.

Eric Brady is coming back to Days of our Lives this week!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.