Days of our Lives spoilers: Sonny and Will return and Nicole gets a shocking surprise

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal shocking surprises and big returns shake things up in Salem.

Fan-favorite characters have returned each week since the hit daytime drama returned from its lengthy hiatus due to the 2022 Winter Olympics. Jack (Matthew Ashford), Jennifer (Melissa Reeves), Clyde (James Read), and the villain Days fans love to hate Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) are back on the canvas.

There are a few more big comebacks on the horizon. Thanks to the latest video for the NBC soap opera, fans have been given a glimpse at those highly anticipated returns.

Sonny and Will’s surprise Salem visit

After months away from home, Sonny (Zach Tinker) and Will (Chandler Massey) finally come home for a visit. The two characters played pivotal roles in the Peacock originals Beyond Salem and A Very Salem Christmas, but this is the first time they have been on Days in quite a while.

Sonny gets more than he bargained for when he shows up unexpectedly at the Kiriakis mansion. Bonnie (Judi Evans) gets frisky with Justin (Wally Kurth) in the living room, dropping her robe to put the moves on her husband.

As a naked Bonnie gets ready to kiss Justin, Sonny walks in, getting the shock of his life. Sonny immediately looks away, mortified, and a stunned Justin hides Bonnie behind him. Over with Will, he stops at the hospital to check in on his grandma Marlena (Deidre Hall), who’s thrilled to see him.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Will and Sonny return to help Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) expose Leo’s true colors to Craig (Kevin Spirtas). The foursome plot to take down the con man, but it won’t be easy. Leo’s determined to keep Craig in his life.

Nicole is left stunned at the Brady Pub

Will and Sonny aren’t the only ones making a return to Days. When Nicole (Arianne Zucker) stops by the Brady Pub for an espresso, she’s left speechless.

It turns out Eric (Greg Vaughan) has come home again and is helping out at the pub. The former couple shares an intense look before the preview video ends.

Eric and Nicole have a lot of history, despite her cheating on him with Xander (Paul Telfer) and blowing up their marriage. They haven’t seen each other for months or since Eric returned to the priesthood.

Now that Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) are starting to figure out the devil has taken over Johnny (Carson Boatman), Eric’s return couldn’t be more perfect.

So much excitement is going down in Salem! Who’s ready?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.