Days of our Lives spoilers: Supercouples end up together

Days of our Lives spoilers for the NBC show tease more July weddings and supercouples end up together.

The latter part is giving off the indication that Justin (Wally Kurth) and Kayla’s (Mary Beth Evans) wedding is not the day either of them imagined. They are the second nuptials of the July summer wedding season.

Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) had a slew of wedding drama. The couple was pronounced husband and wife, which means the chances of Justin and Kayla saying “I Do” are slim.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Four weddings in one month likely mean not everyone will end up married. Eli and Lani may be the only couple who end up hitched.

Who interrupts Justin and Kayla’s wedding?

The Days preview shows that Kayla and Justin’s wedding does begin. Will (Chandler Massey) officiates the ceremony, which appears to hit a snag at a pivotal point.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) look on tensely as Will asks if anyone objects to the union. Soap opera fans know that specific point in the ceremony is when chaos erupts.

Based on Days of our Lives spoilers, Justin and Kayla’s wedding is no exception. The week begins with Justin learning life-changing information, and Kayla having to deal with a crisis. Both of which occur on the morning of their wedding.

All bets are on Justin learning Steve (Stephen Nichols) is still in love with Kayla. Fans are convinced that Steve will burst in to interrupt the wedding, but could Justin be the one to pump the brakes? It would make sense, especially if he informs Kayla of Steve’s feelings to be certain he is the man Kayla truly wants to marry.

The shock of Justin’s life

Sadly all signs point to Kayla and Justin’s wedding either being put on hold or called off entirely. By the end of the week, Justin ends up at Adrienne’s (Judi Evans) grave, where he is shocked to come face to face with his dead wife.

The woman could be Adrienne’s look-a-like Bonnie Lockhart, or it could be Adrienne’s ghost visiting her husband. Whoever the woman is, she reminds Justin that supercouples always end up together.

Fans know Steve and Kayla have been one of those couples since the 1980’s when the squeaking clean Brady lady met bad-boy Patch. The words are a huge hint that Justin walks away from Kayla so that she can reunite with her one true love.

Summer in Salem is heating up and the drama is coming on strong. The second wedding in July is going to change lives forever.

Be sure to tune in daily, so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.