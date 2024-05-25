Days of our Lives spoilers: Nicole punches Sloan, Lucas gets a clue, and Theresa grills Alex

Days of our Lives spoilers tease fans won’t want to miss a moment of the hit Peacock soap as May sweeps ends.

The hits just keep on coming in Salem as bombshells are dropping all over the place.

Oh yes, Days has secrets exploding right and left on the show, and the fallout is quite entertaining.

There’s a little something for everyone coming up on Days of our Lives with two twists and turns.

Thanks to the latest preview video for the daytime drama, fans glimpse two characters returning to the canvas.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The hit Peacock soap promo also features a mother being reunited with her child, a villain getting busted, and a cheater facing the music.

Lucas finds Goldman and Theresa questions Alex

The footage kicks off with Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) welcoming Bonnie (Judi Evans) home. It’s been a while since Justin’s (Wally Kurth) wife has been seen, so her return means something is brewing.

A flip of the scene shows Harris (Steve Burton) back in town too, dressed in his Navy uniform, no doubt to get a proper welcome home from Ava (Tamara Braun).

However, the most important return is Lucas (Bryan Dattilo), who runs into Goldman (Christy St. John) while at the safe house monastery.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Lucas plays a key role in the search for Clyde (James Read). All signs point to Lucas squeezing info about Clyde from Godman once he busts her.

Speaking of people getting busted, Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) faces Theresa’s (Emily O’Brien) wrath after she finds out he’s still hooking up with Kristen (Stacy Haiduk). Alex is conflicted, and it’s definitely putting a damper on Theresa’s plans to get his money.

Nicole gets Jude back

This week ended with Eric (Greg Vaughan) dropping the truth bomb on Nicole (Arianne Zucker) that baby Jude is really her and EJ’s (Dan Feuerriegel) son. In the preview, a tearful Nicole shares the good news with Holly (Ashley Puzemis) as a sullen Eric looks on.

Meanwhile, Rafe (Galen Gering) grills Melinda (Tina Huang) about the baby switch. Melinda plays dumb, but it’s only a matter of time before the role she played in the switch is exposed, just like with Leo (Greg Rikaart).

Days of our Lives fans also get a glimpse of the showdown between Nicole and Sloan (Jessica Serfaty). In a bold move, Sloan shows up at the DiMera mansion sending Nicole into a rage that has her attacking her nemesis.

Other clips featured in the video include Eric going after Leo and Everett (Blake Berris) going crazy on someone.

Be sure to tune in daily so that no moment of the juicy entertainment is missed!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.