Days of our Lives fans can’t help but wonder about Jessica Serfaty’s future on the show as the walls close in on her alter ego, Sloan.

It was only a matter of time before the truth about baby Jude came out, tearing Sloan’s world apart.

However, movement on this storyline has ramped up during sweeps month, which no doubt has to do with Arianne Zucker’s time as Nicole coming to an end soon.

Thanks to Leo (Greg Rikaart) blabbing the truth to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), Sloan has been backed into a corner.

In true DiMera fashion, EJ went back on his word, forcing Sloan to tell Eric (Greg Vaughan) that baby Jude is really EJ and Nicole’s (Arianne Zucker) son.

The fallout of this has brought up whether Jessica and Sloan will soon be out at Days.

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Is Jessica Serfaty leaving Days of our Lives as Sloan?

Yes, Jessica will be exiting the hit Peacock soap ending her run as Sloan Peterson.

Although neither the show nor the actress commented on the topic, we discovered that Jessica has moved to Italy with her son and fiancé, Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio.

This spring, Jessica shared a picture of herself and her son on Instagram before the teen headed to Los Angeles for a visit.

One user was taken aback and confused that she doesn’t live in LA.

“moved to Italy 🇮🇹,” Jessica responded to the fan.

The actress got engaged to Leonardo last summer, so news of her moving isn’t really surprising, nor is the fact that Sloan will be off-screen soon.

There’s really no coming back from her actions, especially since we all know Eric and Nicole will ride off into the sunset soon.

When will Sloan’s final episode of Days air?

Even though all signs point to Sloan skipping town on EJ’s dime, Days of our Lives, fans shouldn’t expect Sloan to leave right away. There’s still plenty of this story to play out before Sloan goes to prison or goes on the run.

July sweeps are right around the corner, which likely means Sloan will make her exit then. After all, someone has to take EJ down a peg by telling Nicole and Eric that baby Jude is their son.

Who better to blow up EJ’s world than Sloan, who already had her own world blow up?

Don’t expect a Sloan recast anytime soon. Unlike the character of Gabi, who will soon have a new face, Sloan isn’t as pivotal of a character in Salem, so once she’s out, it will likely be for good.

Keep watching to find out how Sloan leaves and the entertaining fallout of the baby switch story.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.