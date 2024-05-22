Felicity on Days of our Lives: Kennedy Garcia opens up about groundbreaking role and Y&R connection

Days of our Lives viewers were introduced to Felicity and actress Kennedy Garcia in a history-making role today.

Felicity turned out to be an excellent baker who works part-time for Chanel (Raven Bowens) at Sweet Bits.

Further implementing Felicity into the Salem fold, she is also the younger sister of Tate’s (Leo Howard) friend Aaron (Louis Tomeo).

Ahead of her soap opera debut, Kennedy opened up about being the first teen with Down Syndrome to secure a regular role in the soap genre.

Kenned kept the news a secret for nearly six months until her birthday when she shared it via Instagram.

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, Kennedy has spoken out about her role on Days and her connection to one The Young and the Restless star.

Kennedy Garcia opened up about her groundbreaking role as Felicity on Days of our Lives

Speaking with TV Insider, Kennedy gushed over landing a role on the hit Peacock soap.

“I got the audition for Felicity last year, and I was so excited! I have wanted to be on a soap opera for a long time, so for a role to come up for a teenager with Down syndrome was just amazing!” she told the outlet.

While this may be her first soap gig, Kennedy has been acting since she was five. She has honed her skills and talent with guest appearances on shows such as This Is Us, 9-1-1, and Sesame Street.

Kennedy also spoke about what it was like to be in a role that was making history on Days.

“It’s really such a special thing. I am so proud of Days of our Lives for taking this step and taking a chance on me. Inclusion in this industry is so important and I am proud to help move it forward,” the actress expressed.

Through playing Felicity, Kennedy hopes to share a message about Down Syndrome.

“I hope that everyone will love Felicity and see that even though she has Down syndrome, she is cherished by her family and friends, she is capable of great things, and she’s a hard worker,” Kennedy stated to TV Insider.

The actress hopes viewers will embrace Felicity and see there’s so much more to her than her Down Syndrome. Kennedy is grateful for the opportunity to represent the Down Syndrome community.

“I hope no one underestimates Felicity as a character, or actors with disabilities like me. Representation is so important and I’m so thankful for this opportunity to become Felicity and let you all get to know her, and me!” she shared.

Days of our Lives star Kennedy Garcia reveals The Young and the Restless connection

Although she wasn’t familiar with Days when she booked the role of Felicity, Kennedy is no stranger to the soap world. She is a fan of The Young and the Restless. In fact, Kennedy has a very good friend on the CBS soap.

Kennedy gave props to her friend Courtney Hope (Sally) for helping her get ready for her Days audition. Courtney also helped ease Kennedy’s first-day jitters when she reported to Days of Our Lives.

Kennedy Garcia has officially made her Days debut, and we can’t wait to see what the show has in store for her.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.