Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Finding Clyde, Nicole and Sloan face off, and Marlena to the rescue

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap have revealed that May sweeps are going out with a bag.

It’s been one roller coaster ride of a month in Salem, with several twists and turns bringing the drama.

As sweeps months end, Days fans will see the fallout of Nicole (Arianne Zucker) learning baby Jude is her son.

This story is far from over, though, as we prepare for Arianne’s exit as Nicole, which will lead to another baby Jude revelation.

The search for Clyde (James Read) also moves to the forefront, and several Salemites are hunting him down.

The aftermath of Nicole getting baby Jude back

Nicole reels after Eric shares what Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) did as EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) works overtime to cover his tracks. That becomes easier when Sloan goes MIA next week, causing Eric and Rafe (Galen Gering) to panic.

Never fear, Sloan isn’t getting away scot-free because before the week is over, she resurfaces and faces off with Nicole. It’s the showdown Days fans have been waiting for, and it’s going to be good.

Meanwhile, Marlena (Deidre Hall) and John (Drake Hogestyn) are on hand to help Eric deal with his new reality. Eric, though, opts to take his frustration out on Leo (Greg Rikaart) instead.

The search for Clyde ramps up

After weeks of no movement, the search for Clyde heats up, and it seems everyone gets involved.

John and Steve (Stephen Nichols) finally get their hands on Clyde’s little black book. Black Patch inches close to funding the villain.

However, they could be too late because Harris (Steve Burton) and Ava (Tamara Braun) put a plan in motion to find Clyde. Even Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) joins the search, heading to Montana with Ava and Harris.

The three of them are hot on Clyde’s heels, but is it real, or are they being played?

Marlena in demand

There’s so much going down in Salem, and Marlena seems to be the only one who can help.

Marlena lends an ear when Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) is torn between Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Theresa (Emily O’Brien). Things get more complicated for Alex after Theresa moves into the Kiriakis and sets her sights on a piece of the Kiriakis fortune.

Later, the shrink works with Jada (Elia Cantu) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) to stage an intervention for Everet (Blake Berris). It, of course, doesn’t go well leaving Stephanie and Jada stunned by Everett’s latest actions.

Over with Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey), they fill Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) in on their engagement news. The news has Maggie and Alex discussing all the upcoming family weddings.

All of this, plus Stefan (Brandon Barash) pleads with Melinda (Tina Huang) to reopen Gabi’s (Camila Banus) case. Unfortunately for Stefan, the walls are closing on Melinda, and the part she played in Jude is being switched.

