Days of our Lives will soon lose another fan-favorite character as Arianne Zucker exits the role of Nicole Walker.

It’s no secret that Arianne was leaving the role she has played for 25 years.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Arianne has filed a lawsuit against Days of our Lives executive producer Ken Corday and former executive producer Albert Alarr.

The backstage scandal has led to Arianne exiting Days as Nicole.

Although the actress filmed her final scenes months ago due to the hit Peacock soap’s advanced filming schedule, Nicole is still in Salem.

Thanks to Arianne, though, we now have an exact date when she will end her run as Nicole on the daytime drama.

When is Nicole leaving Days of our Lives?

There has been speculation that Nicole and Arianne would exit Days of our Lives this summer, and that is now confirmed.

Via her YouTube channel, Arianne spilled that she believes her final airdate as Nicole will be on Monday, July 29.

“I was really appreciative of the amount of support that I have had since leaving Days of our Lives. I’ll just be kind about it right now and just so you all know, my last airdate is…I think it’s July 29, and we’ll see how things go after that. But I had a tremendous amount of support. I don’t think I have read or seen anything about anyone not supporting me through this whole thing,” she expressed.

The timing coincides with July sweeps, which means Days fans should expect lots of twists and turns leading up to Nicole’s exit.

Will the baby switch story end before Arianne Zucker leaves Days?

Aside from when Nicole is leaving, the next big question being asked is if the entire truth about baby Jude will come out. The good news is, yes. Days of our Lives fans will see the baby switch story end before Arianne stops playing Nicole.

We know that Leo (Greg Rikaart) comes clean to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), revealing that baby Jude is his and Nicole’s son. In the preview video, EJ confronts Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) in an angry rage.

All signs certainly point to the baby switch storyline moving forward during May sweeps. Nicole will likely get her baby back, but there’s still one more truth bomb that needs to come out.

Only Sloan and Melinda (Tina Huang) know that Eric (Greg Vaughan) is Jude’s father, not EJ. That juicy tidbit probably won’t come out until July sweeps. It will also probably lead to Nicole’s impending exit from Salem and probably Eric’s too.

Be sure to tune in daily to see exactly how things unfold for Nicole as Arianne’s time on the begins to come to a close.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.