Is Gabi coming back to Days of Our Lives? Now, fans wonder about all the signs indicating Gabi not killing Li (Remington Hoffman).

May sweeps have brought a new bombshell and murder mystery to Salem.

Thanks to Stefan (Brandon Barash) desperately trying to prove Gabi didn’t kill Li, a new suspect has been named.

A now-dead Gil (David S. Lee) appears to be the person who murdered Li.

The reason seems to be that Li was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

However, this is Days of our Lives, so that doesn’t mean the case has been solved.

No doubt there will be more twists and turns as May sweeps barrel right along, but the storyline does seem to point to one thing.

Is Gabi coming back to Days of our Lives?

The writing certainly seems to be on the wall for Gabi Hernandez’s return.

After all, the character has been mentioned frequently lately despite being off-screen. In the soap world, that almost always means a character will resurface soon.

Stefan and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) have been on the case to free Gabi. Now that Rafe (Galen Gering) has proof Gabi is innocent, she will likely be out soon.

We know that soon in the soap world probably means July sweeps, but Gabi will return with a new face. It’s no secret that the reason Gabi was sent to prison was to write her off-screen after Camila Banus decided to leave the show.

Who will be taking over for Camila Banus as Gabi on Days?

The hit Peacock soap doesn’t comment on casting news. Days of our Lives fans, though, are pretty sure they know who has stepped into the role of Gabi.

Last month, the official Instagram account for Days teased two newcomers to the show. Cherie Jimenez and Al Calderon were featured in the post.

Social media sleuths soon realized the picture was taken in Rafe’s house. Fans are convinced that Cherie will be the new Gabi and Al will be a new love interest for Leo (Greg Rikaart), who is related to the Hernandez family.

We just have to wait to see if the Days of our Lives fan theory about Cherie is true. Hopefully, the wait won’t be too much longer as the murder mystery surrounding Li’s death seems to be heating up.

Are you ready for a Gabi recast?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.