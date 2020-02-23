Days of our Lives spoilers: Maggie makes a confession and Will comes home

Subscribe to our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Days of our Lives spoilers tease upcoming episodes of the NBC daytime drama will include a heartbreaking confession, a truth bomb that destroys lives, and an innocent man reuniting with his loved ones.

It is going to be a dramatic week in Salem, with several lives turned upside down because of lies. The truth about the night Adrienne (Judi Evans) died will come to light. One person will be granted freedom, while three others will have to face the consequences for their actions.

Maggie remembers and confesses

After visiting Will (Chandler Massey) in prison, Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) begins to have flashbacks of the night Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) went into labor and Adrienne was killed. It doesn’t take long for Maggie to remember she drove drunk that evening.

A talk with Victor (John Aniston) and Xander (Paul Telfer) is enough to make it clear to Maggie what happened. She realizes they covered for her and sent Will to prison. The truth crushes Maggie, but she owns up to her actions.

Maggie delivers a heartfelt apology to Justin (Wally Kurth) for the part she played in Adrienne’s death. However, it is her confession to Sonny (Freddie Smith) that is heartbreaking.

Sonny is livid to learn that not only did Maggie kill his mother, but his husband, the man he loved more than life itself, is innocent.

Now that the truth is out, Maggie will have to face the consequences of her actions. Xander and Victor are going to be under fire for orchestrating the lie too. The price of their deceit just might cost both men the women they love the most.

Will is a free man

Once Maggie admits the car crash was her fault, Will is released from prison. The timing of his release is good for his daughter Arianna (Sydney Brower), whose mother, Gabi (Camila Banus), is facing years in prison. At least little Ari will have her daddy back.

Will’s freedom also comes at a time when Sonny is growing closer with Evan (Brock Kelly).

Plus, Rafe (Galen Gering) learns he was deceived by Evan. There is more to nanny than meets the eye, and the fallout of who Evan is will affect Sonny and Will’s future. After all, Sonny was all set to replace Will in his heart with Evan.

Once he is a free man, Will heads directly to the Kiriakis Mansion to find his husband. Can Sonny and Will find their way back to each other after all of the lies that have torn them apart?

Secrets always come out in Salem. Upcoming episodes of the daytime drama prove that more than ever. The fallout of one massive lie is going to devastate so many people.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.