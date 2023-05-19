Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Megan and Kristen chaos, Nicole’s DNA test, and saving Paulina

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease May sweeps are going out with a bang.

It’s the final full week of sweeps month, and Days is ramping up the chaos to keep fans entertained all week long.

So many juicy storylines are going down on the show as old ones wrap up,and new ones emerge ahead of summer.

Including one that involves the newest DiMera, Dimitri (Peter Porte), proving he’s just like the rest of the devious family.

The fallout of Colin’s (Jasper Newman) revenge plan for Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) explodes next week.

That’s not all either, so let’s take a look at what else is going down in Salem next week.

Kristen and Megan are set free

Well, that didn’t take long. Megan and Kristen earn their get-out-of-jail-free card, much to the dismay of many. They waste no time shaking things up in Salem, especially Kristen, who makes a beeline for Rachel (Finley Rose Slater).

Meanwhile, Megan has a run-in with Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Roman (Josh Taylor) as news of her freedoms spreads. Harris (Steve Burton) breaks the news to a guilt-ridden Shawn (Brandon Beemer), and he wants payback.

Speaking of Harris, he and Steve (Stephen Nichols) learn that Dimitri is Megan’s son, making things a little clearer. EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) also learns about his newest family members when Megan arrives at the DiMera mansion looking for a place to say.

It’s safe to say not very many people are thrilled Kristen and Megan are running around free.

Who will save Paulina?

Thanks to Colin, things were left in disarray this week regarding Paulina, Abe, and Chanel. Although Abe got a call to Rafe (Galen Gering) but when the cop finds him, Abe’s in dire straits.

As Rafe helps Abe, Jada (Elia Cantu) puts the screws to Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) to get all the details on Colin and his plan. Even Eric (Greg Vaughan) gives his lady love an ultimatum to ensure Colin is caught before it’s too late.

Over on the roof of the Salem Inn, Talia (Aketra Sevellian) arrives to stop Colin from going too far. Days spoilers tease that someone goes off the roof, with all signs pointing to Talia and Colin taking the fall.

After the roof mess, Paulina rushes to be with Abe as his condition worsens, and Rafe has to share bad news with Jada.

Other Days tidbits

Elsewhere in Salem, EJ and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) hit a snag after his proposal and because of her baby secret. Nicole has Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) run a DNA test so fans can expect some baby daddy news soon.

Now that Gabi (Camila Banus) and Li (Remington Hoffman) are divorced, she and Stefan (Brandon Barash) move full steam ahead with wedding planning. Since Camila Banus is leaving, Days fans can expect this wedding to be doomed.

All of this, plus Anna (Leann Hunley) is forced to lie to Tony (Thaao Penghlis), Xander (Paul Telfer) has an offer for Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin), and Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Kate are reunited.

Who’s ready for another entertaining week on Days?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.