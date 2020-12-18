Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Christmas in Salem, Lani’s in labor, and more fan-favorite returns

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease the holidays are in full swing.

The week will be filled with magical moments, including a surprise return or two. Yes, Days will be on all week. NBC will not be preempting the long-running soap opera on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Fans know that Christmas in Salem is always a special time of year, especially the Horton family hanging ornaments and the tree trimming. The episode airs on Wednesday, December 23, and will be filled with tearful moments.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) will be on Ben’s (Robert Scott Wilson) mind at the annual Horton family event. A special gift from Claire (Isabel Durant) and a ghostly visit from his wife help lift Ben’s spirit.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) even makes some headway with Jennifer (Cady McClain) at the gathering.

A very Kiriakis Christmas

The Kiriakis family Christmas Eve celebration will be anything but merry. Victor (John Aniston) and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) are not pleased when Justin (Wally Kurth) invites Bonnie (Judi Evans) to the festivities.

Plus, Xander (Paul Telfer) shows up with a guest that shocks everyone at the celebration.

Read More The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Brooke is outed and Bridget returns

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) dream about what their holiday would be like if she were not in prison.

Remember the Days holiday preview video showing a very bizarre happening? Well, it will all make sense this week.

Other holiday moments

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) gather their loved ones on Christmas Eve, but they are in for a couple of major surprises.

The heartwarming evening kicks off with Will (Chandler Massey) returning home for a quick visit. Then Shawn (Brandon Beemer) proposes to Belle (Martha Madison) at the festivities.

Will they wait to tie the knot, or does Shawn have more than a proposal up his sleeve?

Marlena hopes the holiday spirit will entice John to reach out to Steve (Stephen Nichols). The two friends are both stubborn, though, and mending fences won’t be easy.

Joey (James Lastovic) uses the holiday to let Steve and Kayla (Stephen Nichols) know his future plans. While Steve informs his sweetness of a new theory, she doesn’t necessarily want to hear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Nichols (@stephen_e_nichols)

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) learns of a secret Nicole (Arianne Zucker) has been keeping and deals with the return of hurricane Sami (Alison Sweeney). She also has to deal with the fallout of Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) confronting Tripp (Lucas Adams) about the rape.

Claire takes Allie away from her troubles for some girl talk about Charlie (Mike Manning). Allie encourages Claire to surprise her man.

Christmas babies

Thanks to a little push from Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes), Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) work toward reconciliation at the Horton family gathering.

It is just in time too! Lani goes into labor. Eli’s mom, Valerie (Vanessa Williams), arrives to give her son a shoulder to lean on while waiting for the babies to be born.

Salem brings holiday magic to life this week. Fans won’t want to miss a moment of joy, tears, and drama.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.