Days of our Lives spoilers: EJ learns Sami cheated, Xander taunts Eric, and Ciara and Theo’s wedding

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal two marriages are in trouble thanks to cheating secrets, and a wedding no one wants to happen are the hot topics in Salem.

The hit NBC soap opera is pulling out all the stops ahead of the show’s two-week hiatus due to the 2021 Summer Olympics. Thursday, July 22, is the last Days’ episode until Monday, August 9.

Based on the preview video, fans are in for one wild ride with four episodes filled with moments that will keep them talking until the show returns.

Theo and Ciara’s rushed wedding day drama

Despite no one being thrilled with them getting married, Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Theo (Cameron Johnson) move forward with their wedding day. Ciara gets ready with a little help from Allie (Lindsay Arnold).

As Shawn (Brandon Beemer) walks Ciara down the aisle to a waiting Theo, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) vows to Claire (Isabel Durant) that he’s determined to stop the wedding.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Ben pulls a Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) move and kidnaps Ciara. Die-hard fans know it’s a nod to the time Bo took Hope (Kristian Alfonso) from her wedding to Larry (Andrew Masset) back in 1984.

Eric punches Xander

Another anniversary party bites the dust when Xander (Paul Telfer) spills the tea about his one-night stand with Nicole (Arianne Zucker). Xander relished in letting Eric (Greg Vaughan) know just how much Nicole enjoyed their tryst.

The smirk on Xander’s face and words are too much for Eric, who punches Xander right in the face. It’s oh so deserved but certainly puts a damper on the party.

Eric and Nicole have a lot of talking to do after Xander blows up her life.

EJ gets a clue

After Nicole and Xander’s affair comes out, Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) makes a heartfelt declaration to Sami (Alison Sweeney). His words bring Sami to tears, but she ultimately decides to stay with her husband.

In true soap opera fashion, as Sami vows to stand by EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), he learns she’s a cheater. EJ gets his hands on Kristen’s (Stacy Haiduk) letter, revealing Lucas and Sami’s hookups. EJ has a meltdown over the news and destroys his desk at DiMera Enterprises.

Lucas previously had Kristen’s letter, but spoilers tease Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) uses Nicole’s anger toward Sami to help Lucas expose the affair. It’s a win-win. Nicole wants revenge, and Lucas wants the truth to be exposed.

It’s a short week for the hit daytime drama full of OMG moments that can’t be missed. Be sure to tune in.

