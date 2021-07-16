A bombshell secret threatens Eric’s happy ending with Nicole. Pic credit: NBC

Is Eric Brady coming back to Days of our Lives for good? That’s the burning question on viewers’ minds as the character finally returned to Salem.

After spending almost all of his first year of marriage in Africa, Eric (Greg Vaughan) came home to surprise Nicole (Arianne Zucker) for their wedding anniversary. Eric also informed Nicole, he must return to Africa for a brief stint but will be home forever within weeks.

In true Days fashion, Nicole’s secret affair with Xander (Paul Telfer) blows up the anniversary party. The revelation has fans asking if Eric will once again leave the daytime drama.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Is Eric Brady coming back to Days?

The answer to the question is Eric Brady coming back to Days isn’t a simple one. Over the years, Days has become notorious for having characters exit the canvas for a certain period of time and then bring them back.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal), Sami (Alison Sweeney), and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) are three characters that pop in and out of Salem frequently. Although viewers don’t always love not consistently having a character in the mix, it’s something that they have gotten used to over the years.

So, there’s a good chance Eric could become one of those characters, especially since Eric’s portrayer Greg no longer lives in Los Angeles. When Greg appeared on the That’s Awesome podcast with Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson last year, the actor dished that he and his fianceé Angie Harmon moved down south with their six children.

Thankfully despite not living in L.A., Greg has always had the motto never say never when it comes to reprising the role of Eric.

When will viewers know if Eric is leaving Days of our Lives?

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Eric and Nicole hash out their marriage issues next week after he learns about her betrayal.

Since Days is slated to go on a two-week hiatus for the Olympics starting Friday, July 23, fans may not know the fate of Nicole and Eric’s marriage for weeks. If that’s the case, the answer to Eric staying in Salem may not happen for a while.

Sadly, all signs point to Eric leaving Days once again. The writers have been slowly setting the stage for a Nicole, Ava (Tamara Braun), and Rafe (Galen Gering) love triangle. If Eric’s around, there’s no point in building that because Nicole will always stick with Eric.

Soaps.com has stated that Eric’s return to Salem would be a brief one. So yes, Eric Brady is coming back to Days of our Lives, but it doesn’t sound like it will be for very long.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.