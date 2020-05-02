Days of our Lives spoilers: Don’t underestimate the women of Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers for upcoming episodes of the NBC soap opera tease the women of Salem should not be underestimated. The preview video shows several females going to great lengths to get what they want.

Some of these women are banning together, while others take matters into their own hands. One woman is fuming mad about her ex living with her friend and is not afraid to let her anger be heard.

Sarah and Gabi take action

Rex (Kyle Lowder) threatens to call the cops on Sarah (Linsey Godfrey). In a desperate attempt to stop him, she hits him over the head and holds him hostage. Sarah is not thinking clearly and has now made matters worse. However, the only thing Sarah can focus on is keeping baby Mickey, or rather, Rachel.

Days spoilers tease that Sarah will confide in Rex about the part Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) played in her baby’s death. The moment bonds the exes, but is it enough for Sarah to free Rex?

Seeing Jake (Brandon Barash) around Salem is too much for Gabi (Camila Banus), who refuses to believe he is not her dead husband. She goes to extremes to try and get Jake to admit he is Stefan.

First, Gabi accuses Jake of purposely lying and slaps him. Then she decides a kiss will prove Stefan is alive. Jake is not too keen on either of her actions. He begins to question Gabi’s sanity, even asking if she is on prescription medication. It is a pretty funny moment from the preview video.

Jake is starting to lose patience with Gabi, but is that because he is Stefan and doesn’t want her to know?

Kayla’s jealous side comes out

Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) grow closer now that he is living with her. They are bonded by what Dr. Rolf (William Utay) did to them. The friends turn to each other as they deal with the horrible things they did as Princess Gina and Stefano.

Not everyone in Salem is happy that Steve and Hope are spending so much time together. Kayla’s (Mary Beth Evans) jealous side comes out at the sight of her ex and her friend becoming cozy. She even flat out admits that Steve living with Hope angers her. Kayla may still be committed to Justin (Wally Kurth), but she can’t seem to let go of Steve.

Oh, what a week it is going to be in Salem with the women taking charge of their lives and expressing their true feelings! Fans aren’t going to want to miss a second of the excitement.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.