Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Lani helps Kristen, Jake causes trouble, and Sarah grows desperate

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease desperate times call for desperate measures. Salem is filled with drama, and that isn’t going to ease up anytime soon.

The fallout of the baby switch continues to rip apart the lives of several people. Plus, residents of Salem quickly learn Jake (Brandon Barash) is nothing like Stefan.

Ben and Gabi suffer thanks to Jake

Gabi (Camila Banus) refuses to believe that Jake is not Stefan. She blasts him for lying and plants a kiss on him to prove her point. Gabi’s actions do not give her the results she wanted.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) finds himself in a dangerous situation thanks to Jake. Ciara (Victoria Konefal) tends to Ben’s injures following the incident, and she is not happy with Ben’s new boss.

There is something sketchy about Jake. Now that Ben is working for Jake, it could mean trouble for him, which he does not need since he just got out of prison.

Sarah and Maggie face difficult truths

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) pulls out all the stops to keep Rex (Kyle Lowder) from giving up her location. She goes to extremes when it seems like he doesn’t have her back.

Her actions prompt Sarah to open up to Rex about the role Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) played in her daughter’s death. By week’s end, Sarah’s plan hits a snag as the walls close in around her.

Xander (Paul Telfer) visits Maggie in prison to tell her about Victor’s (John Aniston) stabbing, as well as the baby switch. Maggie loses it on Xander, slapping him. What will she do to her husband when he comes to visit?

Victor is on the mend. However, he is not prepared when Xander informs him that Maggie knows the truth about everything. All of Victor’s plans to protect his wife have backfired. Now the ruthless businessman must face the music.

Lani is there for Kristen

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) turns to Lani (Sal Stowers) in her time of need. The bond the two ladies developed in the convent is still as strong as ever. Lani is there for her friend, which raises suspicions with Eli (Lamon Archey).

However, her boyfriend’s questions don’t stop Lani from helping Kristen track down Sarah’s location. Lani has some explaining to do when Kristen goes MIA, and her involvement is revealed to Eli. She could lose her job and her man. Will Lani’s actions result in Kristen being reunited wither daughter?

Other Salem tidbits

Abigail (Kate Mansi) has more hallucinations. Nicole (Arianne Zucker) plans a special day to try and cheer up Eric (Greg Vaughan). Sonny (Freddie Smith) encounters Zoey (Kelly Thiebaud) as he prepares to testify at Evan’s (Brock Kelly) trial.

Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) continue to bond over what has happened to them. They can’t forgive themselves for what they did as Stefano and Princess Gina. Their closeness doesn’t sit well with Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), who is questioned about her feelings for Steve by Marlena (Deidre Hall).

The entertainment is non-stop on Days, and next week is no exception. Fans aren’t going to want to miss a second of the hit soap opera.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.