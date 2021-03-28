Days of our Lives spoilers: Ben faces off with Theo, Sami threatens John, and Gabi flirts with Philip

Gabi focuses her attention on Philip after Jake shut her down. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers tease Salem shenanigans are at an all-time high, with some that are guaranteed to leave fans shaking their heads in disbelief.

Then again, some things never change on the NBC daytime drama, like two guys fighting over a woman, truth bombs, outlandish requests, and an unexpected coupling.

April Fools’ Day shenanigans

Head writer Ronald Carlivati has another wild episode in store for fans to honor April Fools’ Day.

John (Drake Hogestyn) faces lethal injection with a thrilled Sami’s (Alison Sweeney) on hand to shut him up for good. Xander (Paul Telfer), dressed as a priest, gets frisky with Bonnie (Judi Evans), who’s in a nun outfit.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) goes back to her ghoul girl roots. Claire (Isabel Durant) connects with her inner nerd too.

Meanwhile, a pregnant Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) prepares to give birth to baby Stefano (Joseph Mascolo) clone with help from Steve (Stephen Nichols). Plus, Shawn (Brandon Beemer) entices Jan (Heather Lindell) to handcuff him, resulting in the two getting busy.

Days of our Lives spoilers tease Jan wakes up from her coma next week. It’s a safe bet she may dream up all of the April Fools’ craziness going down in Salem.

Gabi gets her hooks into Philip

Gabi (Camila Banus) accepts a date with Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson), but the date doesn’t go as planned. Thanks to a drunk Xander hitting rock bottom over Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) dumping him, Philip gets punched.

Lucky for Philip, Gabi’s there to tend to his wounds. They share a tender moment, which Jake (Brandon Barash) walks in on. Gabi accuses Jake of being jealous of her relationship with Philip.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), still impersonating Susan (Stacy Haiduk), tells Brady (Eric Martsolf) that Chloe has feelings for him. Brady doesn’t look too pleased with Susan in the preview video.

Ben and Theo clash over Ciara

Once again, a visit from Theo (Cameron Johnson) puts a smile on Ciara’s (Victoria Konefal) face. They share a nice bonding moment as Theo lets Ciara know he’s glad she remembers him.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) clashes with Theo in the waiting room. Theo reveals he didn’t’ stick up for Ben at all when visiting Ciara.

The response prompts Ben to seek out Marlena (Deidre Hall), who wants to help him. Ben asks Doc to hypnotize Ciara to help her regain her memory.

Marlena has a problem of her own, John. He admits he hasn’t been honest with her regarding the night Charlie (Mike Manning) died. John’s not the only one keeping secrets about that night either.

Ava (Tamara Braun) is seen in the video kneeling next to a dying Charlie’s body.

The excitement in Salem is ramping up for sure, so don’t miss a single moment.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.