Days of our Lives spoilers: A family reunion, a romantic reunion, and an explosive reunion take over Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers tease the hit Peacock soap opera is shaking things up for the fall season.

There’s a little of something for everybody on the daytime drama these days.

A new life, a rekindled romance, and new family members are the name of the game in Salem.

This week ended with Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) giving birth to a baby girl but then having complications arise.

Thanks to the latest preview video for Days, fans know Sarah’s going to be just fine.

In the footage, Xander (Paul Telfer) brings Sarah her daughter, while Rex (Kyle Lowder) and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) watch the special moment.

That’s not the only happy occasion going down in Salem, either.

Happy reunions galore in Salem

It’s the moment that Johnny (Carson Boatman) has been waiting for. Chanel (Raven Bowens) finally gives him an answer to getting back together. The wait will be worth it because Chanel tells Johnny she wants to be with him.

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Marlena (Deidre Hall) and John (Drake Hogestyn) have another surprise for his dad Timothy (Dick Van Dyke). They reveal to Timothy that he’s coming home with them.

A flip of the scene has the three of them walking into the penthouse to see Belle (Martha Madison) and Brady (Eric Martsolf). John introduces his kids to their grandfather in a very touching moment.

Later, Paul (Christopher Sean) joins the family celebration. John, Marlena, Brady, Belle, and Paul gather around their newest family member for a picture.

While there are plenty of happy and loving moments coming up on Days of our Lives, a good old-fashioned face-off is on the horizon, too.

Who’s really Victor’s wife?

Vivian (Louise Sorel) wasted no time bringing chaos to Salem upon her return by announcing she’s still married to Victor (John Aniston).

The aftermath of her announcement features Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) coming after Vivian at the Kiriakis mansion.

In true Vivian fashion, she relishes in all the damage she’s doing, including when Maggie makes it clear that Victor is her husband. This all leads to a heated confrontation between Julie, Maggie, and Vivian, kicking off a brand-new storyline.

Who will win out in the end, Vivian or Maggie?

That question and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of Days of our Lives. Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.