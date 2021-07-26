Days of our Lives spin-off: Lisa Rinna back as Billie Reed

Lisa is returning to daytime in the role she originated nearly three decades ago. Pic credit: NBC and Bravo

Lisa Rinna is back as Billie Reed in a new Days of our Lives spin-off, Beyond Salem, that has been ordered at Peacock.

Hot on the heels of Lisa dishing dirt about her one-night stands with Patrick Muldoon (ex-Austin) comes news she is reprising the role that made her a household name. Long before Lisa was hanging out with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she was a fan favorite on the hit NBC soap opera.

Now the talented actress is once again going home to Days to reprise the role of Billie in a brand-new series as the hit soap opera franchise expands.

What is the Days of our Lives spin-off Beyond Salem?

Beyond Salem is the Days of our Lives original spin-off series, slated to start with five episodes. While the episode count might be low, Days head-writer Ron Carlivati is helming the new show, and viewers know he packs a lot into one episode.

According to Deadline, the limited series takes place over a long weekend, with several current Salem residents traveling to various locations. However, they all end up in the same stolen jewel mystery that could have disastrous consequences for Salem if the jewels land in the wrong hands.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) and John (Drake Hogestyn) head to Zurich, while Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) spend quality time together in New Orleans. Plus, Chad (Billy Flynn) spends time with friends in Phoenix, and Abe (James Reynolds), Lani (Sal Stowers), Eli (Lamon Archey), and Paulina (Jackée Harry) vacation together in Miami.

Billie, an ISA agent, races across the globe, interacting with Salem residents to solve the mystery before it’s too late. In true Days of our Lives fashion, viewers can expect lots of twists, turns, and surprise guests.

Will there be more Days of our Lives spin-offs?

It’s super exciting to see Days expand and launch an original series. The last time the soap opera branched out was to launch the limited digital series, Last Blast Reunion, which was quite successful with fans.

Thanks to a recent two-year renewal, it’s possible that the NBC soap opera will take the time to explore other spin-offs. It all depends on how fans perceive Beyond Salem.

Peacock is the perfect place for spin-off shows. Below Deck Down Under and The Real Housewives of Miami are two high-profile spin-offs that have recently landed at the streaming service.

Days of our Lives spin-off Beyond Salem has been ordered. The new original series will be airing on Peacock, and Lisa Rinna is back as Billie Reed. Hopefully, fans won’t have to wait much past the New Year for the show to drop.

