Will Ben and Ciara really say goodbye to Salem? Pic credit: NBC

Are Ben and Ciara leaving Days of our Lives? It’s a question on Days fans’ minds after the couple has decided to take an extended sailing trip around the world.

The hit NBC soap opera has lost several cast members in the past couple of weeks. It’s not uncommon for the daytime drama to experience casting changes all at once, whether it be an actor’s choice or storyline-related.

Are Ben and Ciara leaving Days of our Lives?

Yes, Ciara and Ben are leaving Days of our Lives, which will not make Cin fans happy. The couple finally got the family they wanted when baby Bo was saved from the devil, with a little help from his namesake, grandpa Bo (Peter Reckell).

According to Soaps.com, Victoria no longer wants to be on contract with the soap opera so that she can pursue other projects. The writers already had Ciara fake die when Victoria asked for an extended leave in 2020.

Due to the chemistry between Robert and Victoria, recasting right away wasn’t something the writers wanted to do. Instead, Ben and Ciara will keep the Brady family tradition of sailing around the world alive.

They will follow in the footsteps of Bo and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Belle (Martha Madison), who took their newborn babies on a sea journey. Days of our Lives spoilers confirm Cin will share an emotional farewell with their family on Friday, July 8.

Ciara and Ben head to Beyond Salem Season 2

There’s a little bit of good news for Cin fans. Although their Days stint wraps up this week, the couple will be predominantly featured on Beyond Salem Season 2.

The trailer shows them finally catching up with Hope, hiding a deep dark secret involving a resurfaced Harris Michaels (Steve Burton). Peter Reckell returns for the Days spin-off, too, as he carefully watches over his Fancy Face.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

The next chapter of Beyond Salem drops Monday, July 11, on Peacock, with new episodes dropping daily until the finale on Friday, July 15.

Grab those tissues, Days of our Lives fans, because Ciara and Ben are leaving Salem this week. That doesn’t mean the couple will be gone forever, but when they do return, Ciara will likely have a new face.

Ben might, too, as rumors are swirling that Robert will be off-screen for a while and then return in the role of Alex Kiriakis. The character is Sonny’s (Zach Tinker) brother and Justin’s (Wally Kurth) son.

To watch Victoria and Robert meet Peter for the first time in an emotional moment, click here.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.