See villain Sean O’Neal return to Chicago P.D.

Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) has to deal with Sean O’Neal again in a new episode of Chicago P.D. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. is bringing back its big Season 10 villain for a new episode of the show.

Debuting on Wednesday, January 18, the new installment is called I Can Let You Go.

The latest TV promo for Chicago P.D. hints that Sean O’Neal is returning as either an “informant” or a “psycho stalker” as Detective Hailey Upton is tasked to deal with him again.

The synopsis reveals a bit more about what fans should expect, and it looks like O’Neal might have some vital information.

“Sean O’Neal surprises Det. Upton with a call from prison, revealing sensitive information,” begins the intriguing synopsis.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“While Upton grapples with how to keep O’Neal at a distance, the team quickly mobilizes to stop a crime in progress before it’s too late,” continues the synopsis for the January 18 episode.

Images of Sean O’Neal from Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 12

Below are images that NBC has released for the January 18 episode that focuses on Sean O’Neal (played by Jefferson White).

In this first image, we see Sean meeting with Hailey, presumably to talk to her about information he wants to trade for something. He is locked up, so it is clear that he has sold the team on intel that he can help provide.

Jefferson White as Sean O’Neal and Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton on Chicago P.D. Season 10. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

In the next photo, it appears like Sean is starting to change clothes, possibly in order to go to work for Intelligence as an informant. He has a pretty serious look on his face, so this might be a life-or-death situation for him.

Jefferson White returns to the Chicago P.D. cast as Sean O’Neal. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Next up, we have another photo from that same scene, where it looks like Hailey is risking a lot to put Sean in play for this case. It is all over her face.

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton on an important episode of Chicago P.D. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Finally, we have Hailey meeting with someone about the case, with both characters paused as they possibly ponder what’s coming next.

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton on Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 12. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

More from the world of One Chicago

Elsewhere in One Chicago, some new Stellaride drama surfaces on Chicago Fire that puts the married couple in Boden’s crosshairs.

And it looks like a Chicago Med doctor is about to get fired. That could present some interesting drama as the show heads out on a break between new episodes.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.