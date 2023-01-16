Chicago Med: Will a doctor get fired in new episode?

Sasha Roiz as Jack Dayton on the Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med’s next new episode is advertising that a doctor is about to get fired.

Since Jack Dayton took over, the billionaire has had a mindset about how things should be run at the hospital.

On the winter premiere of Chicago Med, we were introduced to many positive changes, but Dayton has even more plans that will soon unfold.

The new advertisement for the show even hints that Dayton will fire a doctor after they come to a disagreement.

“Goodwin, Maggie and Crockett help victims of a hit-and-run accident. Will struggles to diagnose a patient with seizures,” begins the synopsis for the new episode.

“Hannah and Archer clash with Jack Dayton,” continues the synopsis, revealing which doctors will be most frustrated with the new boss.

Below is the TV promo that NBC is currently running for the January 18 episode of the show. It is called We All Know What They Say About Assumption, and this will serve as Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 12.

This is where we see Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) and Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) at odds with the boss. Was the trailer cut this way just to pump up the drama? Or is this the final episode for one of the main characters?

More new episodes of Chicago Med

There have been many casting changes during Season 8 of Chicago Med, which might continue this spring.

We still have many new episodes left to enjoy from this season, even though the show is taking a brief hiatus after the January 18 installment debuts.

The two previous episodes of Chicago Med will have a big impact on what’s to come, so it wouldn’t hurt for viewers to go back and re-watch them before We All Know What They Say About Assumptions arrives.

Every episode from Chicago Med Season 8 that has already debuted is available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.