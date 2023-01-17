Chicago Fire: Trouble for Stellaride in new episode promo

Kara Killmer plays Sylvie Brett on the hit NBC drama, Chicago Fire. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Chicago Fire is back on Wednesday night with the 12th episode of Season 11.

The last installment ended with a really sad moment, as we learned that Cindy Herrmann has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

As the synopsis for the new episode indicates, we are going to see Christopher Herrmann struggle with his wife’s condition.

This is very worrisome, as it seems to feed into the online rumors that the actor who plays Christopher (David Eigenberg) may be leaving the show this season.

But back to what we know for sure, and that includes Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd getting into it while on a call.

And as the TV promo for the January 18 episode indicates, Chief Boden is very displeased.

Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 12 synopsis

“Truck and Squad clash after a tense call rescuing a doomsday prepper. Herrmann struggles with Cindy’s diagnosis. Violet gives Brett and Gallo dating advice,” reads the full synopsis for the Chicago Fire episode called How Does It End?

This seems like it will be a busy night for Firehouse 51, with a number of stories carrying on that have already been introduced this season. Could we see more from the guy who started dating Sylvie Brett pretty recently?

Chicago Fire TV promo for January 18

Below is the current TV promo that NBC is running for the next new episode of Chicago Fire. In it, we see Stellaride disagreeing on how to handle a call and the possible fallout that lands them in Boden’s office again.

As a reminder, this serves as Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 12, it is called How Does It End? and will air for the first time on NBC on Wednesday, January 18 at 9/8c.

More news from the One Chicago shows

The showrunners have already teased that there is more to come from Chicago Fire villain Emma Jacobs. She has definitely been pushed into a corner by Violet Mikami now, and that could lead to some dire consequences on the show.

And speaking of villains, Chicago P.D. has Intelligence dealing with a returning character on the next new episode, with the team put in a precarious position because of it.

All of the Season 11 episodes that have already aired for Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock. As are all of the previous seasons, with some great episodes that featured Lieutenant Matthew Casey.

Many more episodes are still left to come this winter and spring from the trio of Chicago-based shows, and there are some good storylines starting to build up.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.