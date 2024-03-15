Savannah Guthrie and Dylan Dreyer replaced on Today amid spring break absences

Savannah Guthrie and Dylan Dreyer have become familiar faces on NBC’s Today, appearing on the morning program and Third Hour.

However, they were noticeably absent from the latest episodes of the NBC lineup, which might have surprised viewers.

When Today arrived on Friday, viewers saw stars such as Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker appearing in various segments.

Until this week, Roker had been absent from Today because he was vacationing with his son in a warm and sunny location.

Dylan replaced Roker during his absence, but she was abruptly absent from the lineup on Friday.

In addition, Savannah was missing again following a recent book tour that took her around the country.

Dylan Dreyer misses Today amid significant event

Like Roker recently vacationed with family, so did his fellow meteorologist and show host. With spring break underway for many families, Dylan enjoyed an adventure with some of her family.

She shared an update on her official Instagram, revealing she’d taken a ski trip with her two brothers.

Based on her caption, Dylan’s brother, James, was celebrating his birthday, and it was the first time in 50 years the three of them had gone on a trip together.

“It was my other brother (the one with one leg) who thought a ski trip would be the best idea! He actually built and brought his own ski foot! We’ll see how this goes!!” Dylan wrote in her caption.

Dylan shared another IG update, revealing that her brother accomplished a significant feat.

“What do you call a man with 2 arms and 1 leg skiing for the first time in 20 years?? AWESOME!!!! Here’s your motivational video of the day!” she wrote.

Dylan also enjoys spending time with her husband and children, as she often shares Instagram posts about her family.

That included a post that concerned some of her fans about a potential health issue for one of her sons.

Savannah Guthrie missed Today amid a marriage milestone

Like her Today colleague, Savannah’s absence occurred while she enjoyed a special event.

On Friday, she took to her Instagram page and shared a carousel post of memorable photos featuring her and her husband, Mike Feldman, as they celebrated their 10th anniversary.

“This was us – ten years ago today! And this is us now. I love you now and forever @feldmike ❤️,” Savannah wrote in her caption.

Several of the carousel images were from Savannah’s wedding day. She married Democratic political and communications consultant Mike Feldman in 2014. He is her second husband.

She was previously married to BBC News presenter Mark Orchard from 2004 to 2009.

Additional photos featured Savannah and her husband all smiles during memorable moments with their two children, Vale Guthrie Feldman and Charles Max Feldman.

A final photo on the post showed a drawn image of a car with flowers on the back of it.

Words above the image said: “And They Lived Happily Ever After.”

Her milestone anniversary is one of several recent celebrations for the Today star. Her newest book, Mostly What God Does, achieved bestseller status soon after its release.

Savannah has been away from multiple Today episodes in the past month or so as she traveled to various locations for her book tour.

Viewers will likely see Dylan and Savannah return to NBC’s show next week. However, a Hello report indicates that the spring break could cause them to miss more time from Today to be with their families.