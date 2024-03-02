Today’s Savannah Guthrie reveals major achievement after learning she was cut from TV show

Savannah Guthrie may have been cut from a popular television gig, but that hasn’t slowed down her success!

Along with appearing on NBC’s morning program, Today, Savannah is also a best-selling author.

Monsters and Critics reported that she’d recently released her newest book, Mostly What God Does, and warned fans of frauds and scammers.

During a recent Today episode, she recalled how she had been in consideration for a special role.

Also up for a role alongside her in the prominent show was her co-anchor, Hoda Kotb.

However, according to their Today co-star, Carson Daly, she and Hoda were not chosen for the final footage.

Savannah learned she was cut from TV role

Earlier this week, Carson dropped the news that his co-stars Savannah and Hoda aren’t featured on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The longtime comedy series, starring and created by Larry David, is in its final season, with multiple guest stars appearing throughout the episodes.

Carson revealed that Savannah and Hoda weren’t included in part of an episode as they’d hoped. Instead, their colleague got the role.

“Willie Geist has a starring role playing himself on assignment to interview Larry David,” Carson shared.

Today replayed a segment from earlier this year where Hoda and Savannah spoke with Larry about being included in Curb Your Enthusiasm.

“You two, you’re not cut this year. You’re in it,” Larry told the Today co-hosts.

“We’ve heard it all before,” Savannah said, adding, “We shot a whole scene, we thought it was hilarious, about a pickle, we were really good. He enjoyed cutting us.”

“And then … he tried to tease us. But I think he’s lying!” Savannah said.

Savannah has previously had cameo roles in other projects, including 2020’s The Stand In and 2016’s Now You See Me 2.

She’s also listed as featured as herself in a 2020 episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, along with cameo appearances in 30 Rock and The Michael J. Fox Show.

Savannah celebrated a big achievement away from the Today show

While Savannah may have been left out of Curb, she’s flying high on the New York Times Bestsellers list.

This week, she shared a screenshot that shows her new book, Mostly What God Does, topped the publication’s bestsellers list for Advice, How-to, and Miscellaneous titles.

“wow. just wow. thank you is all that is left to say,” she wrote in her Instagram caption.

Savannah’s new book arrived last month to various booksellers. It not only reached No. 1 status on The New York Times bestsellers list but also several charts on Amazon for books.

It’s currently atop the lists for Journalist Biographies, Christian Personal Growth, and Christian Family & Relationships.

Her book, Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere, is a collection of personal essays from Savannah related to her faith and the role it plays in her life as a mother, wife, daughter, friend, and journalist.

The Today anchor previously revealed she’d been afraid of releasing a book like this but is quite pleased she did as it continues to succeed and possibly inspire others.