Savannah Guthrie has tearful moment in her Today return after awkward Kelly Rowland interview

Viewers witnessed a tearful moment for Today host Savannah Guthrie in her return to the show after a brief absence.

She appeared on NBC’s morning program last week and had what some deemed a “disrespectful” segment with Today guest Kelly Rowland.

Rowland later stormed off the show due to rumors she and her team felt the dressing rooms weren’t adequate.

The singer and actress were there to promote her newest movie, Mea Culpa, and she was also scheduled to guest host with Hoda Kotb for part of Today’s lineup. Since Rowland took off, Hoda was left scrambling to find another co-host.

Meanwhile, Savannah stepped away from the show to promote her newest book, Mostly What God Does. That included an absence last week and again on Monday.

During her return this week, she fought back tears while opening up about her book.

Savannah gets choked up during her Today return

On Tuesday, Savannah was back in the NBC studio and appeared in a Today segment with co-host Hoda Kotb to discuss her new book.

Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere was officially released Tuesday at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other booksellers.

The new book is a collection of essays that draws from Savannah’s “joys and sorrows as a daughter, mother, wife, friend, and professional journalist.” It’s described as “a perfect companion to your morning cup of coffee.”

It’s also one that Savannah said she was afraid to write but pushed through due to special inspiration.

“I was scared, I am scared,” Savannah said, adding, “But I also felt like I just had something good to say about God, and I wanted to say it.”

She also addressed those who might react negatively or harshly about the topic or her decision to publish the book.

She told Hoda: “I did it because I wanted to do it because God made me want to do it.”

It was an emotional decision for Savannah and a proud accomplishment, as she was visibly choked up during the segment.

On Wednesday, February 21, her book appeared at the No. 1 spot for multiple bestseller categories on Amazon, including Journalist Biographies, Christian Personal Growth, and Christian Family & Relationships.

Savannah’s return to her NBC program arrived several days after one of her interviews received some criticism online.

Last week, she interviewed singer and actress Kelly Rowland. Some online commenters deemed it “disrespectful” or going too far based on repeated questions about Rowland’s former Destiny’s Child bandmate, Beyonce.

Savannah Guthrie is continuing her book tour

While some may have speculated that Savannah chose to take a break last week after a difficult or awkward interview, that wasn’t the case.

Instead, she was away as part of her ongoing book tour, which has visited various parts of the country, including Texas. Last Thursday, she appeared at The Bush Center along with former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush.

On Friday, Savannah was at Off Square Books in Oxford, Mississippi. She finished the weekend with stops in Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee, followed by Charleston, South Carolina.

Her book tour resumes this Thursday, February 22, when she’ll appear at 92nd Y in New York City. Her Today co-host, Hoda, will accompany her as the guest moderator.

More details about Savannah’s tour dates and related information are available on the Thomas Nelson website.

Savannah is one of several recent authors among Today stars, as her colleague Dylan Dreyer also revealed a new installment in her series of children’s books.