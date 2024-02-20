Hoda Kotb breaks silence after Kelly Rowland storms off Today Show

Hoda Kotb is speaking out about Kelly Rowland’s vanishing act.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the former Destiny’s Child band member walked off the Today Show due to unsuitable dressing room conditions last week.

Kotb addressed the situation during Tuesday’s edition of Today With Hoda & Jenna.

“I just want to say this: I have great love and admiration for Kelly Rowland,” the 59-year-old said.

“I adore her, and I want her to come back on our show, and I want her to host again.”

Kotb even opened up about the reported issues with the dressing room.

Hoda Kotb would share a dressing room with Kelly Rowland

“She can share my dressing room,” she offered.

“We’ll be in it together!”

Hoda says she has ‘great love’ for Kelly Rowland: ‘She can share my dressing room!’ pic.twitter.com/ax5ZEtv8aP — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 20, 2024

Kotb said that everyone on the Today Show has loved Rowland for “many, many, many years.”

Rowland appeared on the show last week during the 8 a.m. hour to promote her new movie, Mea Culpa, and was expected to be back on the air later that morning.

However, the actress and singer is said to have walked off the show due to the aforementioned problems with her dressing room.

Today staffers reportedly offered multiple solutions

Rowland’s team reportedly attempted to switch things up before walking after asking for an entirely different room.

As we reported, her team was interested in one already being used by celebrity guest Jennifer Lopez.

Despite Today reportedly trying to offer up talent dressing rooms and larger utility closets, it seems they were not satisfactory for Rowland.

The show “basically offered up as much as possible, but they weren’t happy with it, so they walked, and they left,” an insider told Page Six.

The initial interview with Rowland featured several lines of questioning about her journey as a singer and actress and some questions about former bandmate Beyonce Knowles.

Rowland walking off left the show in a predicament because a new guest had to be drafted in at the last minute.

Rita Ora saved the day

America’s Next Top Model host and singer Rita Ora appeared in the 10 a.m. hour alongside Kotb, and you’d never believe she wasn’t supposed to be there from the start.

Given the last-minute nature of Rowland’s departure, it was quite the save for the show.

Rowland, for her part, has yet to comment on the situation, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated on that front if she does.

Given that this is pretty much free publicity for Mea Culpa, we’re inclined to believe there’s far more to be said about this story before it dies down.