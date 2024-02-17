Today’s Dylan Dreyer is ‘without words’ after sharing big update on the show

Dylan Dreyer’s big announcement while on NBC’s Today left her at a loss for words later.

The meteorologist and host for Today’s 3rd Hour appeared alongside her colleagues Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, and Al Roker to share her news.

“Well, this is a very special morning. Not only because of Caitlin Clark’s possible big thing, but we’ve got a big announcement from Dylan,” Roker said as others clapped and cheered.

“Her new bestselling Misty series has the latest installment. This one is called Misty the Cloud: The Thing About Spring,” he said.

Dreyer then spoke about how she loves the Step Into Reading books because her son Calvin is reading them, and another of her sons is close to starting to read them.

She described her latest book as good for kindergarten and first-grade-level readers, as it has simple sentences, simple words, and easy-to-understand concepts.

“This is all about why Spring happens. Why is it a season in the first place? What do the clouds need to do? How much rain do we need? What does the sun need to do?” she explained, and Jones joked that she needed to know those things too.

Dreyer said she’s ‘without words’ following her announcement

Dreyer shared a clip from her announcement on Today, along with a caption announcing that her new book will arrive on Tuesday, February 20.

“Learn about patience, teamwork, and how nice it is to pour your heart into something you care about! Thanks for supporting Misty the Cloud!! I couldn’t have gotten this far without you!” Dreyer shared in her message.

Dreyer shared another update on her Instagram to reveal all four books from her Misty the Cloud series were in the “top 4 in weather” bestsellers for Amazon’s books.

In addition, Dreyer said the newest book in the series was No. 18 overall on Amazon’s bestselling books.

“I’m without words! I’ve poured my heart and soul into these books…and to have to read and enjoy them is a dream come true!! @alankatzbooks and @scrimmle … you’re the best!!!” her caption said.

As of this writing, Dreyer’s book was in several top 10 lists on Amazon, including Children’s Weather Books, Children’s Books on Seasons, and Children’s Friendship Books.

Other books in the series include Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day and Misty the Cloud: Friends Through Rain or Shine.

The Today star published the first of the four books in the series in 2021 and has released a new one each year since, with her latest set to arrive on Thursday, February 20.

Dreyer was among the featured celebrities at Phoenix golf event

When she’s not writing children’s books, hosting Today’s 3rd Hour, presenting the weather for NBC, or handling her busy life as a mom, one of Dreyer’s favorite hobbies is golfing.

Last week, she was among the celebrities who participated in the WM Phoenix Open, a messy outing due to the weather conditions.

The NBC meteorologist posted photos and videos from the event to her Instagram, including one that showed the surprisingly cold weather and hail.

“Holy hail!! What a day at @wmphoenixopen pro-am. Good to know @brendontoddpga prefers NOT to golf in hail and 50s either! PGA stars, they’re just like us!!”

Dreyer shared a carousel of photos later to showcase more of the weather that arrived during the Phoenix golf event.

“Rain & rainbows…not sure @wmphoenixopen could be more fun!!” she wrote in her caption.

According to AZ Central, the Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am at TPC Scottsdale typically takes place on a Wednesday. Play was postponed for several hours, and the event was eventually canceled due to the weather on February 6.

Ahead of its cancelation, many celebs showed up to participate. Among them were actor Glen Powell, Olympic gold medal swimmer Michael Phelps, former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, Super Bowl winner and Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith, and NBC Today’s Dylan Dreyer.

It was Dreyer’s second celebrity golf event in recent months, as she appeared as a celebrity guest at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions last month.