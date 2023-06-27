Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune has their new host following Pat Sajak announcing his retirement weeks ago.

The man taking the stage now is none other than Ryan Seacrest, one of America’s most famous television personalities.

The television host and reality TV executive producer left Live with Kelly and Ryan earlier this year, where he served as co-host along with Kelly Ripa.

Despite stepping back from his co-hosting duties on Live with Kelly and Ryan, his weekday radio spot on On Air with Ryan Seacrest seems to be staying put.

Ryan keeps himself busy with work as he continues to produce multiple reality television series, including The Kardashians and the upcoming series, Work Wife.

For now, only time will tell how much America loves Ryan when he takes over for Pat on Wheel of Fortune.

If not Ryan Seacrest, then who? Other possibilities for Pat Sajak’s replacement revealed

After Pat Sajak announced his retirement on June 12, there were many popular television stars and hosts that people wanted to see in his spot.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, it didn’t take long for Ryan Seacrest to be named one of the people in the running, but he wasn’t the only star people wanted to see on Wheel of Fortune.

Monsters and Critics also reported that Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee would have happily taken the position (maybe we could have persuaded Al Roker to give it a shot, too!).

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg was also in the running and would have been happy to take on the iconic role.

Ryan won over everyone else though, and we can’t wait to see how well he champions this new task.

Ryan Seacrest’s departure from Live with Kelly and Ryan

When Ryan announced in February that he would be leaving his show with Kelly Ripa, the news was shocking — after all, his name was in the title.

However, it wasn’t totally unexpected, as Kelly revealed that originally, Ryan was only supposed to be on the show for three years, and he had tagged along for the ride for six years instead.

“What I plan to do is once American Idol’starts from Los Angeles later this spring, I’ll head out to the West Coast and host that show,” Ryan revealed of his plans following his departure.

Fortunately, he did add that he would come back to “to guest host and fill in” at times.

His replacement was none other than Kelly’s husband, Mark Consuelos, who seemed more than ready to take on the air with his loving wife.