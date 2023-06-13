Whoopi Goldberg wants to fill Pat Sajak’s spot as host of Wheel of Fortune

The longtime host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat Sajak, announced that he is retiring from his position, and Whoopi Goldberg is prepared to fill his shoes.

After 40 seasons serving as Wheel of Fortune’s host since 1981, Pat announced his retirement on Monday, June 12.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Pat said in a statement, as shared by Wheel of Fortune on their official Instagram page.

“It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months,” Pat’s statement continued. “Many thanks to you all (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!).”

Upon hearing the news of Pat stepping down from his role, The View co-host Whoopi revealed that she is ready and willing to take on the task.

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings joined the panel during the Tuesday, June 13 episode of The View and discussed Pat’s announcement.

“Well, Pat’s a legend. Over 40 years and the price of a vowel has not gone up one penny,” Ken jokingly told host Alyssa Farah Griffin.

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg ‘wants’ Pat Sajak’s hosting job on Wheel of Fortune

While speaking of a possible replacement for Pat, another co-host, Joy Behar, spoke up on Whoopi’s behalf.

“Whoopi wants to do it,” Joy said.

Whoopi, 67, chimed in, adding, “I want that job! I think it would be lots of fun.”

“Well, there you go, we figured it out,” Ken responded.

Following Pat’s announcement on Instagram on Monday, fans of the show expressed their gratitude for his hosting duties for the past four decades.

Longtime Wheel of Fortune fans react to Pat Sajak leaving the show

Journalist David Duran commented, “The ONLY logical move is to give Vanna full control as host.”

Sony left a series of three red-heart emojis as their comment, while another fan of the show wrote, “So sad!!! There will never be another host like Pat Sajak.”

Wheel of Fortune viewers reacted to Pat Sajak’s announcement. Pic credit: @wheeloffortune/Instagram

Digital creator Christian James Dixie commented, “Thank you, Pat. The pioneer of the calm, cool, and collected game show host ❤️❤️👑,” and professional wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin left a single teary-eyed emoji in the comments section.

Pat’s announcement came on the heels of his cryptic message to Entertainment Tonight last year.

“We’re getting near the end. It’s been a long [time]. We’re not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near,” Pat told Kevin Frazier.

Currently, Pat’s longtime co-host Vanna White hasn’t made any announcements concerning her future on the long-running game show.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.