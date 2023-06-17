Will Ryan Seacrest host Wheel of Fortune? Here’s what we know

Will Ryan Seacrest take over Pat Sajak’s coveted role as the host of Wheel of Fortune? It looks as though the American Idol host is in the running.

Ever since Pat Sajak announced his upcoming departure as the longtime host of Wheel of Fortune, fans of the show have pondered who will fill his shoes.

In a statement issued on June 12, Pat announced, “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last.”

“It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months,” the 76-year-old continued. “Many thanks to you all (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!).”

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg was one of the first celebrities to throw her hat in the ring.

During the June 13 episode of The View, Whoopi told former Jeopardy! contestant and host Ken Jennings, “I want that job! I think it would be lots of fun.”

Another daytime TV show celebrity, Ginger Zee, chief meteorologist for Good Morning America, hopped on board as fans petitioned for her to take over Pat’s hosting duties.

“I’m here for it 😂,” Ginger responded on Twitter.

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest is reportedly in talks to replace Pat Sajak as the host of Wheel of Fortune

Now, there are talks that there’s already a replacement for Pat in the works: Ryan Seacrest.

TMZ reported that Ryan “is an option to replace Pat” and that “he’s been talking to Sony about potentially taking over for the retiring host.”

Because Ryan is no longer a co-host on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, the 48-year-old has the time to devote to hosting Wheel of Fortune, which has been on the air since 1975.

TMZ also noted that Ryan was longtime friends with Merv Griffin, the creator of Wheel of Fortune, which could work to his advantage. Ryan’s rep declined to comment on the situation.

Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw was the first to mention Ryan as a candidate, tweeting that Ryan “has been talking to the producers of Wheel of Fortune” and adding, “Some sources say he’s the frontrunner. Others say he is just one of many interested.”

There is online chatter of some other possible frontrunners to fill Pat’s hosting role

There has been speculation about some other shoo-ins for the position, including Pat’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, sports personality Stephen A. Smith, or perhaps Pat’s longtime co-host, Vanna White.

Pat’s daughter, Maggie, has filled in for Vanna on multiple occasions and has also served as a social correspondent for Wheel of Fortune since 2021.

Some other possible nominees are Wayne Brady, the host of Let’s Make a Deal, and LeVar Burton, who was considered to replace Alex Trebek as the host of Jeopardy! before Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik snagged the gig.

