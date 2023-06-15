GMA meteorologist Ginger Zee on board to host Wheel of Fortune as fans petition her to replace Pat Sajak

Ginger Zee is the latest daytime talk show personality to put their hat in the ring as the next host of Wheel of Fortune.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Pat Sajak announced that he is retiring from his hosting duties following the 41st season, which premieres in September 2023.

Following Pat’s announcement, fans of the long-running game show have wondered who might fill his shoes.

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg was one of the first celebrities to offer to take on the role, telling Jeopardy’s Ken Jennings, “I want that job! I think it would be lots of fun.”

Now, Ginger is joining the list of daytime stars looking to assume Pat’s duties next season.

When a Twitter user suggested that Ginger should host Wheel of Fortune, she played along.

GMA chief meteorologist Ginger Zee on hosting Wheel of Fortune: ‘I’m here for it’

Earlier this week, Twitter user Ricardo Vasquez tweeted, “Based on @PatOnWheel’s resume, here’s an idea: @Ginger_Zee hosts @WheelofFortune and @GStephanopoulos works the board.”

In response, Ginger retweeted Ricardo’s proposition and wrote, “I’m here for it 😂.”

Ginger joked that she’s on board to host Wheel of Fortune. Pic credit: @Ginger_Zee/Twitter

Whether or not GMA and This Week ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos would be down to take over Vanna’s position remains to be seen, especially since Vanna hasn’t made an announcement that she’ll be following in Pat’s footsteps and leaving Wheel of Fortune.

It’s unclear whether Ginger was being serious about hosting Wheel of Fortune, but her loyal fans are here for it. In response to her tweet, she was met with plenty of support.

Ginger’s fans would love to see her host Wheel of Fortune

“I agree!” wrote one Twitter user. “You would make a great host! Where do I sign the petition?”

Another joked, “Is George ok with this?!”

Ginger’s Twitter followers were totally on board with her hosting Wheel of Fortune. Pic credit: @Ginger_Zee/Twitter

“Wouldn’t that be nice to see ya for a 1/2 to an hour at a time !!!” penned another fan, while another reply read, “Love it!”

Pat made his announcement on Instagram and Twitter in a statement reading, “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last.”

“It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months,” Pat’s statement continued. “Many thanks to you all (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!).”

Pat Sajak’s longtime co-host Vanna White reacts to his Wheel of Fortune departure

Following the beloved Wheel of Fortune host’s announcement, Vanna took to Twitter to respond.

“When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later?” Vanna tweeted.

Vanna reacted to Pat’s retirement. Pic credit: @TheVannaWhite/Twitter

“I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come,” the 66-year-old letter-turning host added. “Cheers to you, @patsajak!”

Who will take over Pat Sajak’s hosting duties on Wheel of Fortune?

With Pat’s hosting duties coming to an end, Wheel of Fortune viewers have pondered who may fill the position. There has been chatter online that perhaps Pat’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, could fill her father’s shoes — after all, she has filled in for Vanna previously and has served as a Wheel of Fortune social correspondent since 2021.

Other sources have claimed that Ryan Seacrest is in talks to replace Pat Sajak. Per Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw, Ryan Seacrest “has been talking to the producers of Wheel of Fortune. Some sources say he’s the frontrunner. Others say he is just one of many interested.”

Good Morning America airs Monday through Saturday mornings at 7/6c on ABC.