Robin Roberts makes big career announcement she said fans ‘might not expect’

Robin Roberts has revealed her latest career move and called it something fans “might not expect.”

Her latest reveal comes soon after a milestone event as she married her longtime girlfriend at a beautiful backyard wedding at her home in Connecticut.

Roberts, 62, is best known as a longtime anchor and co-host of ABC’s popular daily program Good Morning America.

However, she has decided to embark on something else besides GMA, which will have her working with another team at the network.

She recently shared her announcement via social media, with a screenshot of an exclusive article that reveals she is launching an ABC News Studios production unit.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

“Incredibly grateful for the creation of this unit. My wonderful team and I are looking forward to sharing new and compelling stories with you in a wide range of formats,” Roberts said in a caption with her announcement.

Roberts’ debut project from ABC News Studios revealed

In 2014, Roberts was part of the launch of Rock’n Robin Productions, another unit she heads up. With her newest career move, Roberts will join her colleague George Stephanopoulos, who also has a standalone news production unit with ABC News.

Based on Variety’s report, Roberts’ unit will produce various projects, including documentaries, specials, and non-fiction series.

“I’m thrilled to now have a home within ABC News Studios to produce projects I really care about. This production team will be focused on heartfelt storytelling that reveals the mosaic of humanity,” Roberts said about the career move.

Joining Roberts’ production unit are Good Morning America producer Katie Conway as senior producer and producer Danielle Genet and production coordinator Kayla Simmons. Jonathan Blakely will be the unit’s executive producer.

The first project from her news production unit will be an interview with award-nominated actress Kerry Washington as a special edition of 20/20. Based on details from Variety, Washington will open up to Roberts about her life and career struggles. In addition, the actress reportedly unveils a family secret during the interview.

The special, called Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water – A Conversation with Robin Roberts, will air on ABC on Sunday, September 24 at 10 p.m. Eastern Time. Viewers who don’t get to see it at that time can stream it the next day on the Hulu platform.

Friends react to Roberts’ ABC News announcement

With the latest announcement, many commenters congratulated Roberts on her latest career move. Among them were fans and famous friends, including actress Jennifer Garner.

“Congratulations, Robin! What a wonderful time for you (and Sweet Amber). I’m happy for you xx,” Garner commented.

“Fantastic news! Can’t wait to see,” wrote ABC News meteorologist Ginger Zee.

ABC News colleagues Rebecca Jarvis, DeMarco Morgan, and Gio Benitez were also among those who congratulated Roberts and wished her well on the exciting news.

Pic credit: @robinrobertsgma/Instagram

As mentioned, several significant life and career moments happened for Roberts in the past few weeks. Along with her big career update, she and her girlfriend Amber Laign wed at an intimate ceremony in Farmington, Connecticut, earlier this month.

As Monsters and Critics reported, several of Roberts’ colleagues and friends, including Amy Robach, TJ Holmes, Kelly Ripa, and Mark Consuelos, were absent.

While Ripa and her husband were on the opposite coast for an event, Robach and Holmes may not have been invited due to controversy over their firing from ABC’s GMA3 after news of their affair hit. One has to believe they are still rooting for their friend Roberts in her latest career journey at ABC.

Good Morning America airs weekdays at 7/6c on ABC.