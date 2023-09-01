Good Morning America host Michael Strahan’s girlfriend Kayla Quick makes rare appearance during Bahamas getaway

Michael Strahan is enjoying a tropical getaway with some of his favorite people, including his rarely-seen girlfriend.

The Good Morning America host, 51, and his elusive ladylove, Kayla Quick, 33, joined Michael’s co-worker, Erielle Reshef, and her husband, Daniel Frankenstein, for a vacation in the Bahamas.

Michael and Kayla have been dating since 2015, but the couple of eight years is rarely spotted together publicly.

Kayla appeared in some photos from their trip, as posted by Erielle on her Instagram feed earlier this week.

Michael and Kayla joined Erielle and Daniel for a group couple’s shot on the beach.

In the snap, Kayla sported a flowy yellow sundress paired with blue sandals, looking fit and fresh-faced.

Michael opted for a white button-down top, matching shorts, and blue slip-on shoes with sunglasses resting on his shirt.

The photo was part of a carousel of pics, which Erielle captioned, “Take us back to pure paradise 🏝️🩵”

In another photo, Michael and Kayla joined a large group of friends in the water as they floated around, enjoying some drinks and soaking up the sun.

Erielle posed with Michael in another snap as he relaxed on a rope swing.

Although Erielle’s caption indicates their vacation is over, Michael is still taking a break from his daytime television hosting duties, enjoying some downtime away from the cameras.

Michael’s work outside of GMA

Michael, a former NFL star who excelled as a pass rusher for the New York Giants for 15 years, shifted career paths when he took on hosting GMA. He added game show host to his resume when he began hosting The $100,000 Pyramid in 2016.

Michael has also launched a clothing brand, Collection by Michael Strahan, and his men’s skincare and shaving line, Michael Strahan Brand.

Now, the father of four is again expanding his work, this time behind the camera with the documentary BS High, co-produced by his company, SMAC Entertainment.

BS High will feature a behind-the-scenes look at the scandal behind the football team Bishop Sycamore.

In an Instagram Reel dated August 3, 2023, Michael gave his followers a first look at the documentary “about the lucrative world of high school sports and a man who exploited his popularity by coaching a team for a school that didn’t exist.”

BS High debuted on August 23 on HBO and is currently streaming on Max.

Good Morning America airs Monday through Saturday mornings at 7/6c on ABC.