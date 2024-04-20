Robin Roberts fans express concern for GMA star’s safety during latest trip

Many viewers have noticed that Good Morning America regular Robin Roberts has been missing from the program for over a week.

The GMA lineup has featured her colleagues, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos, at the desk.

ABC’s Rebecca Jarvis has replaced Robin during her string of absences.

The past week has featured longtime GMA and GMA3 contributor Dr. Jen Ashton announcing she is leaving ABC this year after working with the network for 13 years.

Meanwhile, Robin has been away from her home region of the Northeast, vacationing with her spouse, Amber Laign.

The couple has been enjoying beautiful Key West, Florida, but a recent excursion had Robin’s fans worried for her safety.

Robin continues her vacation away from GMA

Earlier this week, Robin shared another Instagram post from her excursion to Key West. In her video, she’s wearing a pink cap, dark shades, a white T-shirt, and patterned shorts or skirt as she rides a blue bicycle.

“Heading up to the courts. Wishing all a wonderful Wednesday. Right, Sweet Amber?” Robin said with a tennis or pickleball racket carrying case visible over her shoulder.

“Heyyyy,” Amber says off-camera as Robin rides down the street on her bike.

“One of the joys of being in our happy place…riding my bike to the courts…my kind of commute! #wonderfulwednesday,” she wrote in her caption.

Fans showed concern for Robin’s safety

Robin’s latest Instagram post received plenty of love from fans, with over 18,000 likes. However, many individuals reacted to Robin not being as safe as she could while riding that bike down the street.

“PUT YOUR HELMET ON o beautiful one!!!!!!!!,” Jenifer Lewis commented to Robin.

“Where’s your helmet, Robin???” another individual asked, while one commented, “Wow – no helmet ? Doesn’t matter if it’s a short trip or not.”

“Wheels under feet, helmet on head,” another concerned fan wrote.

Pic credit: @robinrobertsgma/Instagram

“Where’s that helmet RRR!” a commenter wrote to the GMA star.

Robin is among the Daytime Emmy Award nominees

A lot has happened for GMA stars while Robin has been away. In addition to Dr. Jen Ashton’s recent announcements about leaving GMA and working on her new company, there have also been recent Daytime Emmy Award nominations.

Robin was among this year’s nominees for her program Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts.

It appears regularly on the Disney+ streaming platform and features Robin talking with various female celebrities in a roundtable discussion format.

The show aired its second season with four episodes in 2023. Among Robin’s featured guests were singer Dionne Warwick, model and actress Brooke Shields, and television personality Kelly Osbourne.

Her show has some stiff competition, as she’s in the Daytime Talk Show category against heavyweight programs The View, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Tamron Hall, and The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Robin has won several awards during her time in media, including the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism and the Billie Jean King Contribution Award.

As for Emmys, ABC’s Good Morning America has won three Emmy Awards under Robin’s leadership. However, this would give her one away from the ABC morning program for a show hosted primarily by her.

Speaking of being away, it’s unclear when viewers will see Robin back on GMA. Friday’s episode featured Strahan, Whit Johnson, and Janai Norman as the show’s team of anchors.