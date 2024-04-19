Daytime Emmy nominations 2024 — See the complete list of nominees

The nominations for The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards came out today.
After being pushed back because of dual strikes in 2023, the annual awards show is back to its normal schedule.
The ceremony will take place on Friday, June 7, at 8/7c and will air live on CBS.
In true Daytime Emmy fashion, there were plenty of surprises and a few snubs, too.
For soap fans, a new addition has been added to the Daytime Emmys, with the Australian show Neighbours earning a few nods.
Let’s take a look at all of the Daytime Emmy nominations for 2024
Soap opera nominations
DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The Bay
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of our Lives
General Hospital
Neighbours
The Young and the Restless
LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali – Days of our Lives
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane – General Hospital
Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan – The Bold and the Beautiful
Annika Noelle as Hope Logan – The Bold and the Beautiful
Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers – The Young and the Restless
Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves – General Hospital
LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
Eric Braeden as Victor Newman – The Young and the Restless
Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer – The Bold and the Beautiful
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester – The Bold and the Beautiful
Eric Martsolf as Brady Black – Days of our Lives
John McCook as Eric Forrester – The Bold and the Beautiful
SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan – The Bold and the Beautiful
Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton – Days of our Lives
Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra – The Young and the Restless
Allison Lanier as Summer Newman Abbott – The Young and the Restless
Emily O’Brien as Gwen Rizczech – Days of our Lives
SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford – General Hospital
Bryton James as Devon Winters – The Young and the Restless
Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis – Days of our Lives
A Martinez as Nardo Ramos – The Bay
Mike Manning as Caleb McKinnon – The Bay
GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten – The Young and the Restless
Ashley Jones as Dr. Bridget Forrester – The Bold and the Beautiful
Alley Mills as Heather Webber – General Hospital
Guy Pearce as Mike Young – Neighbours
Dick Van Dyke as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux – Days of our Lives
WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The Bay
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The Bay
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Non-soap nominations
DAYTIME TALK SERIES
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Tamron Hall
Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts
The View
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES
Access Hollywood
Entertainment Tonight
Extra
CULINARY SERIES
Be My Guest with Ina Garten
Family Dinner
Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays
Valerie’s Home Cooking
What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel
DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST
Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro – The View
Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa – Live with Kelly and Mark
Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, Sheryl Underwood – The Talk
Tamron Hall – Tamron Hall
CULINARY HOST
Lidia Bastianich – 25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee
Valerie Bertinelli – Valerie’s Home Cooking
Eduardo Garcia – Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia
Emeril Lagasse – Emeril Cooks
Sophia Roe -Counter Space
Buddy Valastro – Legends of the Fork
LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
Hot Bench
Judy Justice
Justice For The People with Judge Milian
The People’s Court
We The People with Judge Lauren Lake
TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM
Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory
Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper
Guy’s All-American Road Trip
Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
Street Somm
INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM
Fixer to Fabulous
Fixer Upper: The Hotel
Hack My Home
Martha Gardens
Windy City Rehab
LIFESTYLE PROGRAM
Downey’s Dream Cars
George to the Rescue
Growing Floret
Homegrown
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM
Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch
Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter
Oprah and “The Color Purple” Journey
Variety Studio: Actors on Actors
Working in the Theatre
EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM
African Queens: Njinga
Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward
Ireland Made with Love
Leveling Lincoln
What Really Happened: America’s Wild
DAYTIME SPECIAL
Culture Quest: Ukraine
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Recipe for Change: Celebrating Black Men
Unexpected
SHORT FORM PROGRAM
Catalyst
The Dads
Hollywood Atelier: Rob Pickens
How Una Pizza Napoletana Became the No.1 Ranked Pizza in the World
Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre
DAYTIME PERSONALITY – DAILY
Frank Caprio – Caught in Providence
Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner, Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith – Entertainment Tonight
Deborah Norville, Steven Fabian, Lisa Guerrero, Ann Mercogliano, Jim Moret, Les Trent – Inside Edition
Robert Hernandez, Star Jones – Divorce Court
Judge Judy Sheindlin, Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose – Judy Justice
DAYTIME PERSONALITY – NON-DAILY
Samantha Brown – Samantha Brown’s Places To Love
Derrick Campana – The Wizard of Paws
Christian Cooper – Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper
Zoë François, Andrew Zimmern – Holiday Party with Andrew & Zoë
Jet Tila – Ready Jet Cook
WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
African Queens: Njinga
Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
Reconnecting Roots
Super Animals
Team Rubicon
DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
African Queens: Njinga
Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
Searching for Soul Food
TrueSouth
DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts
The View
To see the list of Creative Arts Emmy nominations, which will take place on Saturday, June 8, click here.
