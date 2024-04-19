Daytime Emmy nominations 2024 — See the complete list of nominees

The nominations for The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards came out today.

After being pushed back because of dual strikes in 2023, the annual awards show is back to its normal schedule.

The ceremony will take place on Friday, June 7, at 8/7c and will air live on CBS.

In true Daytime Emmy fashion, there were plenty of surprises and a few snubs, too.

For soap fans, a new addition has been added to the Daytime Emmys, with the Australian show Neighbours earning a few nods.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s take a look at all of the Daytime Emmy nominations for 2024

Soap opera nominations

DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of our Lives

General Hospital

Neighbours

The Young and the Restless

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali – Days of our Lives

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane – General Hospital

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan – The Bold and the Beautiful

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan – The Bold and the Beautiful

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers – The Young and the Restless

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves – General Hospital



LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Eric Braeden as Victor Newman – The Young and the Restless

Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer – The Bold and the Beautiful

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester – The Bold and the Beautiful

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black – Days of our Lives

John McCook as Eric Forrester – The Bold and the Beautiful

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan – The Bold and the Beautiful

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton – Days of our Lives

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra – The Young and the Restless

Allison Lanier as Summer Newman Abbott – The Young and the Restless

Emily O’Brien as Gwen Rizczech – Days of our Lives

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford – General Hospital

Bryton James as Devon Winters – The Young and the Restless

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis – Days of our Lives

A Martinez as Nardo Ramos – The Bay

Mike Manning as Caleb McKinnon – The Bay

GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten – The Young and the Restless

Ashley Jones as Dr. Bridget Forrester – The Bold and the Beautiful

Alley Mills as Heather Webber – General Hospital

Guy Pearce as Mike Young – Neighbours

Dick Van Dyke as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux – Days of our Lives

WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Non-soap nominations

DAYTIME TALK SERIES

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Tamron Hall

Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts

The View

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

Access Hollywood

Entertainment Tonight

Extra

CULINARY SERIES

Be My Guest with Ina Garten

Family Dinner

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays

Valerie’s Home Cooking

What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel

DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST

Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro – The View

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa – Live with Kelly and Mark

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, Sheryl Underwood – The Talk

Tamron Hall – Tamron Hall

CULINARY HOST

Lidia Bastianich – 25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee

Valerie Bertinelli – Valerie’s Home Cooking

Eduardo Garcia – Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia

Emeril Lagasse – Emeril Cooks

Sophia Roe -Counter Space

Buddy Valastro – Legends of the Fork

LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Hot Bench

Judy Justice

Justice For The People with Judge Milian

The People’s Court

We The People with Judge Lauren Lake

TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory

Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper

Guy’s All-American Road Trip

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild

Street Somm

INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM

Fixer to Fabulous

Fixer Upper: The Hotel

Hack My Home

Martha Gardens

Windy City Rehab

LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

Downey’s Dream Cars

George to the Rescue

Growing Floret

Homegrown

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter

Oprah and “The Color Purple” Journey

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors

Working in the Theatre

EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM

African Queens: Njinga

Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward

Ireland Made with Love

Leveling Lincoln

What Really Happened: America’s Wild

DAYTIME SPECIAL

Culture Quest: Ukraine

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Recipe for Change: Celebrating Black Men

Unexpected

SHORT FORM PROGRAM

Catalyst

The Dads

Hollywood Atelier: Rob Pickens

How Una Pizza Napoletana Became the No.1 Ranked Pizza in the World

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre

DAYTIME PERSONALITY – DAILY

Frank Caprio – Caught in Providence

Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner, Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith – Entertainment Tonight

Deborah Norville, Steven Fabian, Lisa Guerrero, Ann Mercogliano, Jim Moret, Les Trent – Inside Edition

Robert Hernandez, Star Jones – Divorce Court

Judge Judy Sheindlin, Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose – Judy Justice

DAYTIME PERSONALITY – NON-DAILY

Samantha Brown – Samantha Brown’s Places To Love

Derrick Campana – The Wizard of Paws

Christian Cooper – Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper

Zoë François, Andrew Zimmern – Holiday Party with Andrew & Zoë

Jet Tila – Ready Jet Cook

WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

African Queens: Njinga

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild

Reconnecting Roots

Super Animals

Team Rubicon

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

African Queens: Njinga

Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild

Searching for Soul Food

TrueSouth

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts

The View

To see the list of Creative Arts Emmy nominations, which will take place on Saturday, June 8, click here.

What do you think of the nominations?