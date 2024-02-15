Ripley: Cast, premiere date, and plot details for Netflix adaptation

The Talented Mr. Ripley novel has already been adapted countless times, but it will become a TV series for the first time later this year.

A series adaptation was announced to be in the works at Showtime several years ago, but we learned a year ago that Netflix had taken over the project.

It’s a good move because Netflix’s global reach has proven crucial to the success of shows in the past.

Even acquired shows are getting a second chance at life. Suits staged quite the comeback on the platform years after its cancellation and is now getting an LA-set spinoff.

Thanks to us fast approaching the Ripley Season 1 premiere on Netflix, details are starting to spill out.

Check out everything we know about Ripley Season 1.

When does Ripley Season 1 premiere?

After some lengthy delays, Ripley is set to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, April 4.

Unlike the split-season strategy adopted by other Netflix series, Bridgerton, You, and Stranger Things, we’re getting all the episodes in one batch.

So, we’ll have eight episodes to devour on the premiere date

We think this will be one of the shows to watch this year.

What is Ripley about?

Ripley focuses on Tom Ripley (played by All of Us Are Strangers’ Andrew Scott), who Netflix describes as “a grifter scraping by in the early 1960s New York.”

His life changes considerably when a wealthy man hires him for a mission to Italy.

The objective? Convince the man’s son to return home to follow the life his father had planned for him.

The task thrusts Tom into a world of “deceit, fraud, and murder.”

Netflix says the series is based on Patricia Highsmith’s beloved novel, but we’re sure there will be distinct changes from the source material because this is a TV show.

The book was adapted into a popular 1999 movie of the same name, with Matt Damon taking on the titular role.

That flick also starred Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cate Blanchett, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Jack Davenport, James Rebhorn, Sergio Rubini, and Philip Baker Hall.

Who will star on Ripley Season 1?

Netflix is pulling out all the stops in the casting department, with Scott being joined by Dakota Fanning (Marge Sherwood) and Johnny Flynn (Dickie Greenleaf).

The cast is rounded out by Eliot Sumner, Maurizio Lombardi, Margherita Buy, and John Malkovich.

There will be more faces on the cast, but Netflix is keeping them under wraps… for now.

We’ll keep you up to speed on any announcements as they’re made because we know you’re just as excited about this show as we are.

There’s intrigue surrounding how they’ll adapt the story over a longer arc.

Is Ripley a limited series?

Netflix is usually very good at turning shows into hits, no matter their quality, but the good news is that Ripley is being envisioned as a limited series.

It means that we’ll have a clear beginning, middle, and ending, so we can dive into this show without the worry that it’ll be canceled without an ending.

Of course, Netflix has also canceled many shows, such as The Order without an ending, and One Day at A Time, which got a second life on Pop TV.

Unfortunately, not all shows can break through, like Squid Game: The Challenge and Wednesday.

There is a possibility that Ripley could become an ongoing series if it’s that big, but we’re just happy getting a complete story across eight episodes.

Some stories don’t work well on the big screen as a movie, and there were flaws with The Talented Mr. Ripley.

Will an episodic approach work better? We’re intrigued.

Ripley Season 1 trailer revealed

Netflix dropped the first trailer in January 2024, and it’s quite the spectacle.

We see Tom learning of his mission as he introduces himself to several key faces in the story.

Perhaps the most exciting is that the trailer is black and white, a stylistic choice that sets the series adaptation apart from the others.

Will that be what the series looks like when it premieres later this year?

Netflix hasn’t confirmed, but wouldn’t it be fun to give viewers the option?

One of the most shocking moments in the trailer finds Ripley seemingly trying to kill Marge with an ashtray.

How did their relationship get to such a point? We’re sure that will be delved into throughout the series.

The most exciting part of the show is seeing how Scott slips into such a role.

He was perfect on Fleabag and hit new career heights by recently starring opposite Paul Mescal on All of Us Are Strangers.

The sky’s the limit for his career, and we can’t wait to see what he brings to the table on Ripley.

Ripley Season 1 premieres on Netflix on April 4, 2024.