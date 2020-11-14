The Order canceled by Netflix, creator reveals what would have happened in Season 3

The Order was canceled by Netflix after just two seasons on the streaming service.

This is just one of several popular shows that Netflix has axed in 2020, including Glow, The Society, Altered Carbon, and the new I Am Not Okay With This.

The Order ran for two seasons on Netflix.

This is also despite the fact that showrunner Chad Oakes said at [email protected] that he was “cautiously optimistic” for The Order Season 3, but that it was all up to the fans.

“So all of them should keep watching on repeat… All episodes, all seasons,” actress Katharine Isabelle said. “Put it on when you’re going to bed… Leave it on!”

The Order canceled

Creator/writer and executive producer Dennis Heaton let fans know that the show was canceled by Netflix in a pair of tweets.

The cancelation is slightly surprising because The Order on Netflix had quite a large fanbase. It was popular enough to even have a panel at [email protected] with the actors and creators in a virtual chat.

“The love comes through in all the blogs, reviews, and everything else, so we’re cautiously optimistic, and we hope we can have some good news soon,” Oakes said.

What would have happened in The Order Season 3?

With the news that The Order is not coming back, Heaton sent out a second tweet revealing what fans could have expected from the third season of the supernatural series.

In the Season 2 finale, Alyssa caused atmospheric eruptions that could lead to the apocalypse, and she had to work with Vera to prevent the rise of underworld demons.

While this works at first, werewolf Gabrielle Dupres attacks Alyssa under the control of one of the Hides of The Knights of Saint Christopher.

What happened to Alyssa? That is what Season 3 was going to deal with.

According to Heaton, Alyssa did in fact die and Jack was going to raise her from the dead. The problem is that she wasn’t going to come back the way she was and be “Pet Sematary wrong. Probably possessed by Zecchia.”

There were also several other corpses coming back with her.

The Order was a Netflix series from production company Nomadic Pictures.

It starred Jake Manley as college freshman Jack Morton (Manley), who joins a fabled secret society, The Order, where he is thrust into a world of magic, monsters, and intrigue. As Jack goes deeper, he uncovers dark family secrets and an underground battle between werewolves and the magical dark arts.

Sarah Grey co-starred as Alyssa.

The first two seasons of The Order are available to watch on Netflix.